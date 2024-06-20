Truckee River United 2006 Girls have successful season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River United 2006 Girls team, established in 2016 with local athletes from the Truckee/Tahoe area, recently concluded their final season together with a series of remarkable victories that have firmly placed them on the regional soccer map.

This spring, the girls had an impressive winning streak that resulted in several notable achievements. In February, they clinched second place at the competitive Presidents Day tournament in Arizona, playing top-tier teams from across the country. In April, they won the U18 Players Showcase in Las Vegas.

The crowning achievement of their season was winning the NorCal State Cup Championship U19 Gold division, a testament to their hard work, unity, and tactical brilliance on the field. They won 2-0 against American River at Cosumnes River College.

Top – Ashly Gillis, Dani Cornette, Emmie Fiel, Laura Luster, Kelly Kratz, Elsa Voegele, Lylah Kelly, Tyne Beckwith, Bel Lewis, Aaron Abraham – Bottom Becca Brown, Keadle Verkler, Bayla Abraham, Danielle Taylor, Ellery Manning, Diana Reyes, Lily Reoutt, Fiona Balan Provided

What sets the Truckee River United team apart is not just their accolades but also their unique background. Comprised of local Tahoe girls, they regularly face off against urban powerhouses from California and the Western United States. Despite often being the underdog in size and resources, their dedication and soccer IQ have consistently propelled them to success.

“It is an amazing group of girls and families that were committed to the pursuit of their best self,” said Coaches Ashly Gillis and Aaron Abraham when asked what made this group so successful. “Although soccer (and sport) is important, our greater mission was to build young women of great character Sport is a conduit to learn the skillsets of life (unity, hardwork, goal setting, honesty, etc) that will carry through the rest of their lives.”

The team celebrates not only their collective achievements but also the individual successes of three players who are continuing their soccer journey this fall at the collegiate level: Diana Reyes, Lily Reoutt, and Bayla Abraham. Diana Reyes will attend Occidental College, while Lily Reoutt will join California State University Monterey Bay, and Bayla Abraham heads to Ohio University. Their commitment to both academics and athletics exemplifies the values instilled by Truckee River United, reflecting the team’s ethos of excellence both on and off the field.

As the 2006 girls embark on new journeys, both as individuals and athletes, their achievements will continue to inspire generations of young soccer players in the Reno/Tahoe region and beyond.