Truckee Running Festival on tap for Sunday





After more than a year since holding an event in Truckee, Lake Tahoe race organizers Big Blue Adventure are back with the return of the Truckee Running Festival.

After being forced to cancel nearly every event in 2020, Big Blue Adventure is set to kick off the race season Sunday at Riverview Sports Park, 12200 Joerger Drive, Truckee.

Organizers said this year’s festival will have many COVID-19 precautions in place, like social distancing, at the start of events. Post-race staples such as food and drink booths, and award ceremonies, will also be suspended due to COVID-19 guidance.

As in past years, the Truckee Running Festival will include the Waddle Ranch Half Marathon, which takes runners on dirt roads and single track into the Waddle Ranch Preserve. The Legacy 10K is a paved trail run along the Legacy Trail. There’s also children’s races scheduled and the traditional 5K race, benefiting the nonprofit Girls on the Run-Sierras, a national organization that works to strengthen third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Girls on the Run-Sierras is also hosting a virtual 5K race, which runs Saturday through June 13.

“We’re extremely proud to continue our relationship with Girls on the Run-Sierras at the Truckee Running Festival,” said Director of Operations Bryan Rickards on the partnership with the nonprofit group.

The last Truckee Running Festival, held in 2019, saw a record turnout with nearly 200 athletes showing up, and more than 200 participants from Girls on the Run, totaling around 400 people.

Following the Truckee Running Festival, Big Blue Adventure will host events nearly every weekend through the summer. Highlights include Adventure Sports Week, which kicks off June 18; the Big Chief 50K; Donner Lake Triathlon; open water swims; XTERRA Lake Tahoe; and the Great Trail Race.

Registration for Sunday’s Truckee Running Festival must be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be no race day registration available. Registration cost for the half marathon is $75, the 10K race is $50, the 5K race is $45, and the children’s race is $15. Runners will hit the courses beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.bigblueadventure.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643