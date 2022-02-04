Truckee skiers climb Freeride World Series podiums

Local skier Lily Bradley, right, finished in third place during Sunday’s Freeride World Tour event in Ordino Arcalis, Andorra.

Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

Local skier Lily Bradley catches air at the Freeride World Tour event in Andorra on Sunday.

Freeride World Tour / Jeremy Bernard

Truckee skiers found the podium during the second stop of the Freeride World Tour.

Freeride World Tour rookie Lily Bradley, of Truckee, claimed her first podium finish, taking third place in the women’s ski category on Sunday in Ordino Arcalis, Andorra.

“So absolutely stoked on my first podium on the tour in Ordino Arcalìs,” said Bradley in an Instagram post. “Honestly such a dream to get the chance to compete with these women, I’m really happy to put down a run I can be proud of and even more happy to get to share this experience with people I really respect and admire.”

The 19 year old battled warm, dry conditions at Ordino Arcalis to catch big air off several features, adding style by throwing in shifties on the way to a score of 6,400 to finish in third place.

Bradley took seventh in her Freeride World Tour debut. New Zealand’s Jessica Hotter took first place at Ordino Arcalis with a score of 10,000.

In men’s skiing, Ross Tester, 23, of Truckee, found the podium in Ordino Arcalis after a crash led to a 16th-place finish in the series opener. Tester’s run was highlighted by a pair of backflips to finish with 8,800 points in second place. Switzerland’s Maxime Chabloz won with a score of 10,000.

Last season, Tester had a pair of first places to finish the year as the tour runner-up, along with capturing rookie of the year.

The Freeride World Tour will head to Kicking Horse, British Colombia, Canada on Feb. 12 to 17. The event marks the last chance athletes will have to make the cut before moving through to the finals in Fieberbrunn, Austria, and Verbier, Switzerland.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com