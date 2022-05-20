Truckee sweeps team titles at swimming regionals

The Truckee swim and dive team swept the Class 3A Northern Region Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend in Carson City, capturing boys and girls’ team championships to go along with a number of individual titles.

The Truckee boys’ team dominated the field by more than 155 points, finishing with a meet high 398 points. North Tahoe finished in third place with 159 points.

Truckee opened things up with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, topping the field by more than 6 seconds with a time of 1 minute, 37.75 seconds. The Wolverines also won 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.68 and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.71.

Individually, senior Ryan Williams led a Truckee sweep of the podium in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.35. Cody Natali (54.87) and Jace Hoffman (57.00) finished second and third, respectively, for Truckee. Williams’ day included a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, reaching the wall with a time of 50.22.

Natali also took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.14. Senior Campbell Walter took third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.86. Sophomore Asher Kates was third in the 200-yard individual medley. Senior Diego Rodriguez took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.61. Sophomore Noah Erskine was third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.44.

GIRLS EXCEL

On the girls’ side, Truckee junior Ella Palmer took first in the 200-yard freestyle by more than 5 seconds with a time of 1:58.91. Palmer also won the 500-yard freestyle, topping the field by more than 7 seconds with a time of 5:15.74.

The Truckee girls dominated the 100-yard backstroke, posting the three fastest times. Senior Brooke Saathoff won the race with a time of 1:02.00, sophomore Reese Hoffmann was second with time of 1:06.67, and sophomore Hope Smith was third with a time of 1:06.69. Saathoff was also second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.95. Freshman Aspen Hall was third in the 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Grace Hajduk-Dorworth took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.04. Senior Lauren Darzynkiewicz won the 1-meter diving portion of the competition with a score of 423.00.

As a team, Truckee took second place with a high score of 345 points. The North Tahoe girls took third place with a score of 270 points.

The Lakers took the top two places in the 50-yard freestyle. Senior Syd Whisler won the race with a time of 24.52. Whisler also won the 100-yard freestyle by more than 4 seconds, finishing with a time of 55.49. Senior Marina Hendricks took second with a time of 26.28. Hendricks was also second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.89.

The Lakers won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.59 and took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:01.58.

Truckee and North Tahoe swimmers will head to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in Saturday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. The Truckee boys will be favorites in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, and boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay with by far the fastest seed times of the season. Individually, Saathoff and Williams have the top 100-yard backstrokes. North Tahoe’s Whisler has the fastest 50-yard freestyle going into the state meet. The North Tahoe girls have the top 200-yard freestyle relay as well.

The state meet will get underway Saturday at the Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com