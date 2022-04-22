Truckee sweeps Wooster, to face rivals South Tahoe on Monday

Truckee senior Cody Zachariasen eyes a pitch during the team’s 2-1 loss to South Tahoe at Greater Nevada Field. The Wolverines will face the Vikings again Monday.

The Truckee baseball team has returned to action after a 10-day layoff, and hit the road for a three-game series at Wooster.

The Wolverines would bounce back from a stretch that saw the club lose four of five games by sweeping the Colts by a combined score of 34-9.

Senior Sam Purgason led Truckee in Friday’s opener with a double and a triple along with four RBIs. Senior Jackson Kahl also hit a double and a triple as part of three hits and three RBIs on the afternoon. Junior Aiden Arata hit a double. Junior Lenny Rutz had two hits. From the mound, senior Tyler Lamperti struck out four batters and allowed one run during Truckee’s 12-1 win.

The teams faced off again on in a doubleheader Saturday, and again it would be Kahl coming through at the plate with a double and a triple in the first game to lead Truckee to a 12-3 win. Junior Dylan Sumner hit a double. Lamperti and senior Cody Zachariasen both drove in a pair of runs. From the mound, Purgason struck out nine batters and allowed four hits.

Truckee then closed the series later that afternoon, taking a 10-5 win against Wooster. Kahl hit his third double of the series and drove in a pair of runs. Purgason hit a triple, and Zachariasen drove in two runs, while also striking out 10 batters and allowing three earned runs from the mound.

Truckee (12-6, 8-5 Northern West League) will next face South Tahoe (17-6, 13-0 Northern West League) on Monday for a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. The Vikings topped Truckee 2-1 in extra innings earlier this month.

LADY WOLVERINES SWEPT BY WOOSTER

The Truckee softball team continues to search for its first win of the season after losing three straight to Wooster by a combined margin of 51-0.

Junior Elyse McCartney led Truckee with two hits during the series. Freshman Scarlett Fierro and senior Callie Rule also picked up a hit.

Truckee (0-16, 0-12 Northern West League) will host South Tahoe (4-8, 4-8 Northern West League) for the first game of a doubleheader at 2 p.m.

LAKERS EXTEND WINNING STREAK

The North Tahoe baseball team is on a five-game winning streak following a three-game sweep of league opponents Battle Mountain.

Junior Parker Roach led the Lakers to an 11-1 win in Friday’s opener with three RBIs and three hits, including a double and a home run. Senior Caedon Legarza also hit a home run and drove in four runs. Senior Luke Giacobazzi hit a double and drove in a run. Junior Jackson Sanford had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Senior pitcher Austin Boals had six strikeouts, and allowed an earned run.

The Lakers then rolled to a 13-3 win in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Sanford hit a double and drove in two runs. Legarza, junior Zack Paulson, and freshman Noah Glickman each had two hits. From the mound, Sanford struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run.

The Lakers then closed the series by taking a 16-1 win later that afternoon. Boals led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Sanford hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Roach also hit a double. Junior Bergen Koijane also knocked in two runs.

North Tahoe (13-3-1, 10-2 Northern League) will travel to face Yerington (14-2, 10-0 Northern League) on Tuesday.

LAKERS TRACK TAKES ON RENO’S BEST

The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to Reno on Saturday and went up against roughly two dozen schools from around the Reno and Northern Nevada area.

Junior Jacob Lutz led a short list of top-five finishes for the Lakers against athletes from mostly much larger schools at the Northwest Invite. Lutz claimed third in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8.00 inches.

The boys’ 4×800-meter relay team of freshman Sven Halvorsen, sophomore Isaac Pacheco, senior Jake Hacker, and freshman Asher Dambach took fourth place with a time of 9 minutes, 40.79 seconds.

Sophomore Kaya Siig led the girls’ team with a sixth-place finish in long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1.50 inches.

As a team, the Lakers set 10 personal records at the meet.

North Tahoe will head to South Tahoe Middle School on Saturday for the team’s next competition.

