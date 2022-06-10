Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival rolls into town after 2-year hiatus

The Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival rolls into town Saturday.

Visit Truckee-Tahoe / Sean Brown

After not being held the past two years, the Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival is rolling into town Saturday, taking riders across three courses through the Tahoe National Forest.

In partnership with Bike Monkey, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is bringing the race, previously known as the Truckee Dirt Fondo, back for its third iteration.

“We have been producing large-scale cycling events for more than 15 years, and I can honestly say that Truckee is the number one destination we have had the privilege of creating a world-class event,” said Event Director Carlos Perez in a news release. “The race and festival offer a perfect juxtaposition of beauty, challenge and proximity to an amazing outdoor culture.”

The event will feature three different routes, taking riders from Truckee Tahoe Airport toward Stampede Reservoir. The hard course takes participants as high as 8,006 feet above sea level over Sardine Peak and is 67 miles long. The medium course is 58 miles and features much the same route as the hard course, except it avoids the climb up Sardine Peak. An easy, 26-mile course is also available for entry-level riders.

Registration for the race is full.

“Visit Truckee-Tahoe supports shoulder season events that help our local restaurants, shops and lodging during soft periods,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe, in a news release.

While the races have sold out, there is an option for free, self-guided rides nearby on the Truckee River Legacy Trail and at the Truckee Bike Park.

A free festival will follow the race and will run from 1 to 4 p.m. The event features food, beer by 5050 Brewing Co., vendors, activities, and live music by Rubicon Gold, The Porter Three, and Jelly Bread Band.

For more information on this year’s Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race & Festival, visit http://www.truckeetahoegravel.com .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com