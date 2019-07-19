Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour cup race heats up at Coyote Moon

Coyote Moon Golf Course hosted the traditional post Fourth of July Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour stop last Wednesday, July 10. Sixty-two juniors played in the round, which was held under beautiful conditions at what historically is the largest junior golf tournament each year.

Neil Babu, from Reno, led the way with a 2-under-par score of 70 in the boys’ 15-18 age group. North Tahoe’s Murphy Scott and Truckee’s Ethan Flynn tied for second at 75. Truckee’s Jack Brown finished in fourth with an 82 on the challenging golf course, followed by Everett Grass and Thayer Kacher close behind at 83. Scott holds a three-point edge in the season-long points race with two tournaments left on the calendar.

Stella de Wit led the way in the girls’ 14-18 age group, shooting a 42. Sofia de Wit was right behind with a 43. Newcomer Leila Moassessi was another shot back at 44. Ella Williams, of Truckee, was fourth with a 46. Haley McCormick and Shannon Hugar rounded out the field.

Aidan Sweeney, from Granite Bay, led the way in the boys’ 13-14 age group with a fine 1-under-par 35. Reed Loper, of Truckee, finished second with a 41. Defending cup champion Chase Kacher was third with a 43. Raymond Ponce and Jaxen Perryman, of Tahoe City, tied for fourth at 44. Sweeney, Loper, Kacher and Ponce are all in a tight race for the 2019 season-long Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour Cup. With two events remaining, 1.5 points separate the players in the standings. Loper currently sits in first with nine points.

In the boys 11-12 age group, Zachary Peterson and Hunter Neave tied for first with each player carding a 47. Ty Whisler, of Tahoe City, finished third with a 52. Another newcomer in 2019, Pierce Bolen, finished fourth with a 52.

In the point’s race, Neave has opened up a commanding four-point lead over the field of players.

Sienna de Wit won the girls’ nine-hole division with a 59. Libby Webb and Franny Gramanz finished second and third, respectively.

Ava McGee took a slight lead in the Cup race for the girls’ 10-and-under division with a 50 at Coyote Moon to take first place. Allison Mortimeyer finished second with a 52. McGee holds a one-point lead against Mortimeyer in the race for the cup.

Abby McCormick returned to the tour after missing the first few tournaments due to an injury and shot 62 to finish in third. Newcomer Clara Szabo finished fourth.

Mason LeBlanc led the charge in the boys’ 10-and-under division with a 48. Will McGee was second at 51. McGee is leading the cup race for the age group. Dane Gaffney made an impressive second start on the tour, coming in third with a 55. Hunter Smith continued to rack up cup points with his steady play, coming in fourth with a 56. Oskar Roner, of Tahoe City, had another strong outing and finished in fifth.

The next Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf tournament is Wednesday, July 24, at The Links at Squaw Creek. For more information on the tour and to see results from each tournament and season standings, visit TTJGT.com.