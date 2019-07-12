Truckee-Tahoe volleyball camps serve into play

Donner Lake Beach Volleyball Camp offers a positive atmosphere and proven curriculum with expert skills instruction, position training, game scenarios, and competitions.

Submitted photo

Several area volleyball camps are coming up in the Truckee-Tahoe area:

Donner Lake Beach Volleyball Camp

July 15-17

Donner Lake West End Beach, Truckee

With lakefront beach volleyball courts, the camp has a positive atmosphere and proven curriculum with expert skills instruction, position training, game scenarios, and competitions for players fifth through 12th grade. Learn and improve your game in a fun new way using our exclusive Meme and Do TM. Courtside memes, video, speed radar, and other technology help players visually improve. Mike Welch, former USA Youth National Team Head Coach and 17-year veteran NCAA Division I and II college head coach, leads sessions.

Register online or print brochure at http://www.PeakVolleyballCamps.com or contact Mike@PeakVolleyball.com or 530-448-0519.

Tahoe City Volleyball Camp in Lake Tahoe

July 22-24

North Tahoe High School, 2945 Polaris Rd., Tahoe City

The camp has a positive atmosphere and proven curriculum with expert skills instruction, position training, game scenarios, and competitions for players fifth through 12th grade. Learn and improve your game in a fun new way using our exclusive Meme and Do TM. Courtside memes, video, speed radar, and other technology help players visually improve. Welch leads sessions.

Register online or print brochure at http://www.PeakVolleyballCamps.com or contact Mike@PeakVolleyball.com or 530-448-0519.

Truckee Volleyball Camp

July 25-26

Truckee High School, 11725 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee

This camp is a competition camp that highlights team play, playing systems.