Truckee-Tahoe women sweep podium at off-road triathlon

Local athlete Sian Crespo races to a win at the Tahoe Off-road Triathlon.

Harry Lefrak / Lefrak Photography

The annual Adventure Sports Week concluded this past weekend with the Tahoe Off-road Triathlon.

Local athlete Sian Crespo regained her throne to close out Big Blue Adventure’s 10-day long Adventure Sports Week, winning the women’s division after coming in second in 2019. She was also the 2018 champion.

Crespo, 40, of Truckee, finished Sunday’s race with a time of 3 hours, 22 minutes, 26 seconds on a course that featured a 1,500-meter swim at Commons Beach, a 22-mile mountain bike ride, and a 5-mile run. She was the third woman out of the water, and then moved into the lead during the mountain bike portion. Crespo finished ninth overall.

Fellow local triathlete and 2017 winner, Genevieve Evans, finished in second place in the women’s division and 10th overall. Evans, 48, of Carnelian Bay, made it back to the finish at Commons Beach with a time of 3:24:06.

Truckee’s Jessie Koltz gave local athletes a sweep of the podium. Koltz finished the triathlon with a time of 3:45:30 to take third place and 18th overall.

On the men’s side Mike Soder, 48, of Reno, took first place with a time of 2:55:45. Soder was the first athlete out of the water, but lost his lead on the bike. He’d go on to put down the fastest time by more than three minutes on the run to regain the lead and take the win.

Stefano Profumo, 43, of Santa Cruz, pulled into the lead during the mountain bike portion of the race, but relinquished it during the run. Profumo finished in second place with a time of 2:57:43.

Incline Village’s Blake Herrmann, 34, was the top local, reaching the finish line with a time of 3:10:22 to claim third place. Fellow Incline Village athlete, Ross McMahan, 52, also cracked the top 10, finishing eighth place with a time of 3:15:44.

Big Blue Adventure returns on the Fourth of July with the annual Run to the Beach 5- and 10-kilometer races. Starting at North Tahoe Regional Park, runners will make their way down trails to the finish at the beach at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area.

Registration remains open for the event, which costs $55. For more information, visit tahoetrailrunning.com/run-to-the-beach .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643