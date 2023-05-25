Truckee’s Birnbaum claims hurdles state championship

HENDERSON, Nev. —Truckee sophomore Joseph Birnbaum ran to state gold in the 300-meter hurdles at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships.

Birnbaum led the Wolverines at last weekend’s championship meet at Liberty High School in Henderson, claiming his first state title in the event.

Birnbaum has now won a state championship in both hurdles events. A false start at the Northern Region championships in the 110-meter hurdles cost him a chance at defending his state title in the event. After taking first in the Northern Region title in the 300-meter hurdles, Birnbaum said claiming the win and setting a personal record in the event was “redemption time for me.”

At the state meet, Birnbaum was more than a half second slower than his personal-record time of 40.21 seconds set at regionals. He’d still leave the field of the state’s top runners far behind, finishing with a time of 40.83 to win by 0.70 seconds.

The Truckee 4×400 meter relay team of Birnbaum, junior Aidan Concannon, junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers, and sophomore Jace Estabrook took fifth place with a time of 3:35.58. The 4×200 meter relay team of Estabrook, senior Angel Birrueta, junior Brandon Huerta, and junior Luciano Trotter took sixth place with a time of 1:34.50.

The boys’ team finished tied for 14th place with 17 points. Moapa Valley won the boys’ state title with a high score of 123 points.

The Truckee girls’ team finished in fourth place with 60 points. Elko won the state championship with a high score of 88 points.

Senior Julia Egan led the Wolverines with a trio of runner-up finishes. Egan finished the 300-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 46.14 to take second. She posted a time of 15.62 in the 100-meter hurdles. Egan has won silver in the hurdles events at the last two state championship meets.

Egan was also anchored the girls’ 4×400 relay meter team that finished in second place with a time of 4:11.34. Senior Ashley Estabrook, sophomore Danielle Cornette, and senior Carrie Vaughan joined Egan in the event.

Freshman Jillian Chalstrom took third place in the 1,600 meters with a personal-record time of 5:32.47. Freshman teammate Sierra Strecker finished fifth in the race with a time of 5:38.50. Both runners joined freshman Aili Scott and sophomore Jane Palmer to finish second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:55.72.

Junior Paige Willcox landed on the podium as well with a third-place finish in pole vault after clearing 9 feet. Willcox also took fifth place in triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 5.00 inches.

The girls’ 4×200 meter relay team landed on the podium as well, finishing third place with a time of 1:51.10.