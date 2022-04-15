Truckee’s Birnbaum, Harris have career days at Colfax Invitational

Truckee track and field athletes had some of their best days of the season last week, piling up personal bests along with two Wolverines racing to a pair of first-place finishes.

Truckee’s Jasmine Harris had a banner day at last Friday’s Colfax Invitational, leading the Wolverines track and field team with a pair of first-place finishes and a trio of personal records.

The senior topped 74 other sprinters in the 100 meters to finish with a personal best time of 12.82 seconds. Her time is the second fastest this season among Class 3A Northern League athletes.

Harris set a personal record in the 200 meters as well, finishing in first place with a time of 26.16. Her time in the event is the fastest in the Class 3A Northern League this season, and second fastest in all of Class 3A.

Harris also set a personal record in long jump, finishing second with a leap of 15 feet, 1.00 inches.





Truckee freshman Danielle Cornette established a personal best time in the 100-meter hurdles, claiming second place with a time of 17.73 seconds. Truckee sophomore Bayla Abraham took fifth in the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2.47.04 seconds. Truckee sophomore Paige Willcox finished third in pole vault, clearing 9.00 feet. The relay team of junior Ashley Estabrook, sophomore Keira Scott, sophomore Bayla Abraham, and senior Sonny Strusinski took fourth place in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:28.22.

North Tahoe was also competing at the meet, and was led by senior Sage Klein’s runner-up finish in high jump. Klein cleared 4 feet, 10.00 inches. She also finished fifth in pole vault with a mark of 7 feet, 6.00 inches.

On the boys’ side, Truckee freshman Joseph Birnbaum had the best day of his high school career thus far, winning both hurdles events while setting a pair of personal bests.

Birnbaum’s time of 16.16 in the 110-meter hurdles is the fastest in Class 3A this season. His time of 44.00 in the 300-meter hurdles is the fastest in the Northern League and second fastest in Class 3A.

The 4×100-meter team of junior Jacob Ivens, junior Michael Shelby, junior Jake Solberg, and Birnbaum finished in fifth place with a time of 47.08.

Sophomore Isaac Pacheco led the Lakers with a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters, posting a personal-best time of 11:26.58.

North Tahoe junior Jacob Lutz finished fourth in high jump, setting a personal record by clearing 5 feet, 8.00 inches.

North Tahoe and Truckee athletes combined to set 71 personal records at the meet.

Truckee will head to South Tahoe Middle School on Saturday. North Tahoe will compete Saturday at the Northwest Invite at McQueen High School in Reno.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com