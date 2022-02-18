Truckee’s Bradley skis to first Freeride World Tour victory

Lily Bradley skis to a first-place finish at Kicking Horse on Saturday.

Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

Truckee’s Lily Bradley celebrates her first career win.

Freeride World Tour / Brian Coles

Freeride World Tour rookie Lily Bradley has burst onto the scene this season, racking up points in the first two events.

At the third event at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden British Columbia, Canada, the 19 year old out of Truckee defied all expectations, capturing her first career win.

Conditions for Saturday’s event were tough as the mountain and surrounding areas had been pummeled by winds of more than 70 mph two days before the event, which forced a change of venue and required an all-night effort from organizers to move the entire competition and production infrastructure to the other side of the resort.

Bradley was the first skier to drop in for the women’s division, and launched off a trio of cliffs to open her run. She’d throw a mute grab in near the bottom along with a few more airs to finish with a score of 80.67.

“We start out real loose at the top,” said Bradley while watching her replay after the event. “We keep it a little loose in the middle, and then we go for a fatty to flatty at the bottom, which is the Palisades classic.”

Bradley said the snow she grew up riding on in the Tahoe area played a big factor in taking the win at Kicking Horse.

“Yeah, hard-packed, flat and chundery baby,” said Bradley. “I love it.”

With her win on Saturday and a third place in Ordino-Arcalis, Andorra, Bradley has qualified for the two Freeride World Tour Finals events. The first will take place March 15-20 in Fieberbrunn, Austria. Season champions will be crowned March 26 to April 3 at the finale in Verbier, Switzerland. She’ll enter the finals tied for second place in the season rankings.

“I want to to push my level by adding more tricks to my runs,” said Bradley in an interview with Freeride World Tour. “And it’s also important to me to be a good representative for young, queer women in our sport.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com