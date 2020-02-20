Truckee’s Cuneo wins again, to defend cross country state title Saturday

Truckee senior Steffen Cuneo raced to his third cross-country win of the high school season Feb. 14, cruising to first place by more than 38 seconds at the North Tahoe Freestyle.

Cuneo has now picked up wins in three of five individual races this season, and is set to defend last year’s state championship Saturday at Auburn Ski Club.

Cuneo finished the 5-kilometer freestyle race in Carnelian Bay with a time of 15 minutes, 19.6 seconds.

South Tahoe’s Matteus Sokulsky was second with a time of 15:58.0, followed by teammate Lachlan Bray in third place with a time of 17:11.5. Sugar Bowl’s Christian Nygard was fourth, finishing with a time of 17:45.7. Another Viking, Joshua Novak, was fifth with a time of 17:49.0.

On the girls’ side, Truckee skiers put together a dominant performance with seven of the 10 fastest times.

Samantha Rost led a trio of Wolverines that finished within half a second of each other, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:26.5 for first place. Teammate Annalea Rost was second with a time of 18:26.9, followed by Truckee’s Sonny Strusinksi in third place with a time of 18:27.0. Tahoe Expedition Academy skier Sadie Tucker broke up the run of Truckee finished, claiming fourth place with a time of 18:32.0. Truckee’s Mia Jones rounded out the top five with a time of 18:38.0.

North Tahoe’s Kili Lehmkuhl, who has a trio of wins on the season, and Truckee Sprints winter, Alani Powell, didn’t compete in Friday’s event.

The area’s top skiers will now head to Auburn Ski Club Saturday for the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation State Championships. The 7-kilometer high school race will begin at 10 a.m. with the girls’ state championship.

