Truckee’s Halvorsen named Buddy Werner Sportsmanship winner by U.S. Ski & Snowboard

After months of recovery, Hannah Halvorsen is nearing her return to competitive skiing.

Courtesy of Hannah Halvorsen

Following a tumultuous year that was upended by being hit by a car while on a crosswalk in Anchorage, Alaska, cross-country skier Hannah Halvorsen is nearing her return to skiing.

The local skier out of Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy was hit last November by a Jeep Cherokee while crossing an intersection, resulting in bleeding in her brain and a left MCL and PCL that had torn completely and detached from the bone.

Following surgery and months of recovery, Halvorsen is nearing her return to cross-country skiing and was recently named again to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross-country Ski Team.

On Monday more good news arrived as U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Halvorsen, 22, had been awarded the Buddy Werner Sportsmanship Award.

The award, named for one of only two Americans to win the fabled Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitbuhel, Austria, has been given out each year since 1966 to an athlete for their contributions to sportsmanship.

Halvorsen was nominated for the award by her teammates for having them in mind from the time she was in the hospital throughout her recovery process.

“This award immediately confirmed my suspicions that I am surrounded by a very loving bunch,” said Halvorsen in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Throughout this difficult season of injury, I haven’t gone a week without hearing from at least one of my teammates. Thank you to my teammates — not only for voting me for the Buddy Werner Award, but for never forgetting about me. You guys are where I learned the value of sportsmanship.”

