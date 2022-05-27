Truckee’s Harris, Birnbaum win track state titles

Truckee senior Jasmine Harris had a banner day to close out her high school track and field career, claiming gold in the 100 meters to go along with a pair of silvers and a first place in the 4×400-meter relay.

Harris proved to be the fastest girl in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s Class 3A, claiming the 100 meters title at Saturday’s state championship at Reed High School. She set a personal record in the event, finishing with a time of 12.56 seconds. Harris was also second in the 200 meters with a time of 25.96 and second in the 400 meters with a time of 58.12.

Truckee junior Julia Egan came away with a pair of runner-up finishes in the hurdles events. Egan was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48. She was also second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 45.74.

Sophomore Paige Willcox set a personal record in pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 9.00 inches to take third place.

As a team the Truckee girls finished in fifth place with 70 points. Spring Creek won the girls’ title with a high score of 104 points.

On the boys’ side, Truckee finished with 24 points to take 11th place. Moapa Valley won the state title with a score of 116.

The Wolverines were led by freshman Joseph Birnbaum, who captured the 100-meter hurdles state championship behind a personal-record time of 15.67. Birnbaum was also fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

