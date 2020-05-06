Truckee’s LaPlante lands U.S. Freeski pro team nomination

Truckee’s Cody LaPlante earned a nomination for the U.S. Freeski pro team.

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard continued releasing nominations for its 2020-21 teams, dropping a list of 40 athletes from halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air as part of the U.S. Freeski Team.

Among those nominated to the team are several with ties to the area, including local product out of the Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team, Cody LaPlante.

This past season LaPlante, 18, of Truckee, landed on his first World Cup podium, claiming third place against several Olympians and World Cup veterans in slopestyle in Font Romeu, France. The event, which was held in November, marked his first slopestyle competition since having ACL and meniscus surgery.

LaPlante went on to finish ninth overall in the World Cup slopestyle standings. The final World Cup slopestyle of the season was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

LaPlante, who has been on the U.S. Freeski Team since 2017, has been nominated for the program’s pro team. He competed on the rookie team last year, and will now receive more support in terms of training and financial help as a member of the pro team.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in halfpipe, David Wise, received a nomination to the men’s halfpipe pro team. Wise, 29, of Reno, finished in seventh place in the World Cup standings.

On the women’s side, Brita Sigourney, 30, of Carmel, is also set to return to the halfpipe pro team. The two-time Olympian who joined the freestyle team at Alpine Meadows at age 8, finished the World Cup season in sixth place in the halfpipe standings. She also claimed a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics and is the first woman to land a 1080 in a halfpipe competition.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard will continue rolling out team nomination throughout the week.

An official announcement for the 2020-21 U.S. Freeski Team will be made in the fall.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.