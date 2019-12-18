Truckee’s Laplante returns from ACL tear to claim 13th in big air

Truckee’s Cody Laplante, 17, joined six other members of the U.S. Snowboard and Freeski Teams in Beijing, China for the International Ski Federation Snowboard Air + Style World Cup at Shougang Park.

The World Cup stop also served as a preview of the same venue that will host competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Seeing the photos of the big air jump here at the Beijing Olympic venue had us all super excited to check it out,” said U.S Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Big Air Head Coach Mike Jankowski in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “However, seeing how spectacular it is in person has been a next-level experience. The jump doesn’t just look amazing, but the athletes have all been extremely happy with how the jump is riding overall. We expect the competition here this week and in the future to be nothing short of incredible.”

For Laplante, who is a rookie on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, the event also marked his first competition back from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered last season. He finished seventh in big air qualification, and then posted a score of 167.25 during Saturday’s finals to take 13th.

Two time Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, of South Tahoe, was also competing at Shougang Park in the women’s snowboard big air competition.

“The venue is super nice,” said Anderson in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It’s definitely one of the best big air infrastructures I have ever seen. I’m stoked to be here.”

Anderson, 29, finished in sixth place at Saturday’s big air event with a score of 90.25.