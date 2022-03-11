Truckee’s Manning, North Tahoe’s Percy claim snowboard titles

Truckee’s Ellery Manning captured the giant slalom state championship on Monday at Mammoth Mountain.

Courtesy photo

The California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation state championships were held at Mammoth Mountain this week, bringing out the top high school riders from the area to compete for state gold in slalom and giant slalom.

The state championships kicked off Monday with giant slalom. Truckee’s Ellery Manning proved to be the fastest girl on the slopes, winning by more than 4 seconds with a combined time of 1:22.60 to claim the state title and her first win of the season.

Teammate Bryce Manning was fifth for Truckee with a combined time of 1:29.35.

Alexandra Bumann led North Tahoe with a combined time of 1:29:00 to take fourth place.

The girls returned to the slopes the following day for slalom, and North Tahoe’s Hanna Percy captured the state championship, posting the fastest second run of the day to edge Placer’s Sophie Nunez with a combined time of 12:17.17. The win caps off a dominant season for Percy, who won four of the six regular season races. She was leading in Monday’s giant slalom race, but had her second run disqualified after missing a gate. North Tahoe coach Jessi Ernst said it came down to video analysis to determine that Percy’s run wouldn’t count.

Bumann would ski to a seventh-place finish with a total time of 1:19.41.

Ellery Manning again led Truckee, finishing fourth place with a total time of 1:16.54. Bryce Manning was fifth with a combined time of 1:17.21.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe’s Benjamin Geis led all local riders in giant slalom with a combined time of 1:23.97 to claim fifth place. Truckee’s Damon Parisi led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:24.79 to take sixth place.

North Tahoe’s Logan Carter led the team in slalom, posting a total time of 1:19.53 to take seventh place. Parisi fell in his second run, but still led Truckee with a combined time of 1:25.69 to finish in 16th place.

Team and combined scores were not available Thursday.

