Truckee’s Manning rides to third straight win
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For the third consecutive race, Truckee snowboarder Ellery Manning couldn’t be caught.
Manning and North Tahoe’s Hanna Percy were locked in a tight battle at Monday’s regular season finale at Northstar California Resort.
The pair had the two fastest times on both giant slalom courses, resulting in a 0.10-second difference between the two riders. Manning would come out on top, finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 33.71 seconds to edge Percy’s time of 1:33.81.
As team though, the North Tahoe girls wrapped up an undefeated run through the regular season, winning their sixth consecutive race.
North Tahoe’s Kyra Oh finished in fourth place with a combined time of 1:43.74. Alex Bumann took sixth place with a total time of 1:45.03. Casssiquie Williams finished in eighth place with a combined time of 1:46.96, followed by Lucia Vail in ninth with total time of 1:48.38, and Simone Desens in 10th with a total time of 1:48.51. The Lakers finished the race with six snowboarders in the top 10.
As a team North Tahoe finished with a high score of 224 points. Truckee was fourth with 165 points.
Bryce Manning was the only other Truckee snowboarder to finish in the top 10, posting a total time of 1:43.59 to claim third place.
On the boys’ side, Colfax topped North Tahoe by 14 points to take first place. The Lakers’ Logan Carter took the individual win, topping the field by more than three seconds with a total time of 1:26.63. Kai Cortez finished sixth for North Tahoe, posting a combined time of 1:34.57.
The Truckee boys’ team took third place with 199 total points.
Ezra Adams led the Wolverines with a combined time of 1:34.89 to take seventh place. Porter Shelby took 10th place with a total time of 1:36.76. Truckee’s top snowboarder, Tanner Kuch, posted the third fastest run on the red course but got into trouble on the blue course, dropping him to 12th place overall.
High school snowboarding will take a break before returning to Northstar the first week of March for the state championships.
