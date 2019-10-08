Truckee’s Martis Camp Club awarded 2023 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

Martis Camp, an award-winning Tom Fazio golf course in Truckee, will host the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in August of 2023..

Courtesy Martis Camp

The United States Golf Association announced that Martis Camp Club in Truckee has been named the host site for the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in August of 2023.

“The USGA is pleased to partner with Martis Camp Club in bringing the U.S. Senior Amateur for the first time to the Sierra Nevada, the Lake Tahoe region and the Truckee community,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “The U.S. Senior Amateur title is highly sought after by the more than 2,500 who file entries and the 156 players who vie for the Frederick L. Dold Trophy each year. The competitors will relish the scenic and challenging environment.”

Martis Camp was designed by Tom Fazio and opened for play in June 2008. Set within the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Martis Valley, the private course features mature pines, natural elevation changes and mountain views on the outward nine, with finishing holes framed by views of Mount Rose and the Carson and Sierra Nevada ranges. The par-72 course plays at 7,707 yards at its longest.

The announcement marks the second USGA championship at the club. Martis Camp was the site of the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

“We’re honored that the USGA sees Martis Camp and the Truckee Tahoe region as a good fit for the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship,” said Gus Jones, Martis Camp Club general manager. “We very much look forward to the competitors enjoying the course, the climate and the region. We’re confident the second USGA championship at Martis Camp will be as successful as the Junior Amateur was in 2013.”

The U.S. Senior Amateur was first played in 1955. The championship is open to amateur golfers age 55 and older with a Handicap Index not exceeding 7.4. The championship features 36 holes of stroke play before the field of 156 is cut to the low 64 scorers for match play. The winner and the runner-up earn exemptions into the following year’s U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Amateur championships.

The 2023 U.S. Senior Amateur will be the 88th USGA championship in California. The Golden State has previously hosted the U.S. Senior Amateur five times, including in 2014 at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach. In 2023, California will also host the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links and the 123rd U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.