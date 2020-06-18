Virtual Tahoe Together 19 Miler set for June 22-28

The Tahoe Together Remote 19 miler affords participants the chance to run, bike, hike, kayak, belay — or a combination of any — 19 miles at one time in one day or spread it out during the week-long event.

This is a remote event, allowing participants from wherever they are to compete. Cost is $3 and includes a Tahoe Together bumper sticker and an opportunity to support a good cause.

In response to the challenges and uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tahoe Prosperity Center created the Tahoe Together campaign, #TahoeTogether. The pandemic continues to affect residents in the Tahoe region with business closures, school closures and self-quarantines. With the community’s tourism-based economy, in this unprecedented situation, the effects will be far-reaching.

Tahoe Together campaign provides funding directly to nonprofit organizations to address the needs and vulnerabilities of the Tahoe region. In the short-term, this fund will provide resources for basic, immediate needs, while the long-term goals will be focused on recovery and resiliency throughout the Tahoe region. All funds raised will go directly toward this effort through the three regional community foundations.

The event will start June 22 and run through June 28. Register to participate until June 27. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Yourhometown/TahoeTogetherRemote19Miler

Visit http://www.facebook.com/tahoetogether or https://tahoe-together.org/howitworks for information.