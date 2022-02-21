David Wise takes silver at freezing Olympic halfpipe

David Wise, of Reno, airs out of the superpipe during an evening practice on Buttermilk in Aspen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira on Friday took silver and bronze, while New Zealand’s Nico Porteous claimed gold at a freezing Olympic halfpipe event.

With wind chills dipping to minus 26, and with snow pellets and clouds sporadically infiltrating the halfpipe itself, the day of the men’s halfpipe final was a day for die-hards only, according to the Associated Press.

The 12 finalists took three runs each down the halfpipe. Of their 36 total runs, only 18 were completed without a fall.

Wise, of Reno, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. For more on his Olympic run, see Wise takes silver at freezing halfpipe .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.