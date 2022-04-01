Wolverines enter key stretch of baseball season

The Truckee baseball team split a pair of league games last weekend, and will now enter a pivotal stretch of the season against fellow Class 3A North – West League teams.

On Friday, the Wolverines hit the road to face Lowry and cruised to an 8-2 victory. Junior Aidan Arata led Truckee with two hits, including a solo home run. Senior Griffin Roberts had three hits, a double, and a pair of RBIs. Senior Cody Zachariasen also hit a double and drove a run in. Junior Matt Tanner and sophomore Nick Paulson knocked runs in as well.

From the mound, senior Tyler Lamperti pitched a complete game, struck out 13 batters, and allowed six hits and a pair of earned runs.

Truckee would have its three-game winning streak snapped the following day in a 5-4 extra-innings loss to Churchill County.

The Wolverines took the lead in the top of the sixth off a Tanner RBI single, but the Greenwave responded in the bottom of the frame with a run to even the game at 4-4.





After striking out a trio of Truckee batters, Fallon was able to get a leadoff single. The runner advanced on a wild pitch, and was then moved over to third on a bunt. A groundball in the next at-bat scored the game-winning run for Churchill County.

Zachariasen hit a triple, Tanner had a pair of hits, senior Jackson Kahl hit a double, and senior Sam Purgason had two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Truckee (8-3, 4-2 West League) will now play a three-game stint at North Valleys (4-2, 4-2 West League). The team opens the series at 3 p.m. today, and then plays a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

TRUCKEE SOFTBALL FALLS TO 0-10

The Truckee softball team fell to 0-10 last weekend after suffering a 15-0 loss to Lowry.

Senior Ana Ambriz recorded the only hit in the team’s loss that ended in the third inning due to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s mercy rule.

Truckee (0-10, 0-6 West League) will look for its first win of the year today at North Valleys (3-3, 3-3 West League). The teams faceoff at 3 p.m., and then play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

LAKERS .500 TO OPEN LEAGUE PLAY

The North Tahoe baseball team opened play in the Class 2A Northern League last weekend at West Wendover.

The Lakers won the first of a three-game series in eastern Nevada but dropped the next two games during last Saturday’s doubleheader.

North Tahoe got back in the win column Tuesday, making use of hot bats to claim a 12-2 win.

Senior Caedon Legarza led the Lakers with a single, two doubles, and two RBIs. Senior Tanner Wilkins had two hits and drove in two runs. Junior Parker Roach hit a home run, a single, and drove in three batters. Junior Zack Paulson also hit a double and drove in a run.

North Tahoe (5-2-1, 2-2 Northern League) will travel to play Silver Stage (3-6-1, 2-4 Northern League) at 10 a.m. Saturday for the first game of a doubleheader.

LADY LAKERS FALL TO 0-4 IN LEAGUE

The North Tahoe softball team is searching for its first league win following a trio of road losses to West Wendover and a 22-0 home loss on Tuesday to Silver Stage.

North Tahoe (0-4, 0-4 Northern League) will travel face Silver Stage (3-8-1, 1-6 Northern League) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com