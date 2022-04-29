Wolverines fall to league leaders South Tahoe

The Truckee baseball team on Wednesday hosted South Tahoe in a pivotal league matchup between two of the top teams in the Northern League.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a wild pitch and an error to claim a 3-0 lead after the first inning. From there, South Tahoe never looked back, piling up runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings on the way to an 8-2 victory.

The Wolverines were limited to four hits in the game. The lack of production at the plate was compounded on the field with the team committing four errors.

Junior Dylan Sumner led Truckee with two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Senior Cody Zachariasen also hit a triple. Senior Tyler Lamperti drove in Truckee’s other run. From the mound, Lamperti struck out five batters and gave up four runs.

Truckee (12-7, 8-6 West League) will look to bounce back today at home against Sparks (12-8, 8-4 West League). The teams will play at 3 p.m., and then again on Saturday in a doubleheader, beginning at 11 a.m.

LADY WOLVERINES COME UP SHORT AGAINST VIKINGS

The Truckee softball team put together its best performance of a the season, but still came up short of its first win of the year in a 19-10 effort against South Tahoe.

The Wolverines matched a season high in runs, while piling up 14 hits.

Senior Emma Baumbach led the team with two hits, including a two-run, inside-the-park homer. Junior Elyse McCartney had two hits, including a double. Freshman Scarlett Fierro also had a double. Senior Callie Rule, senior Kim Salas, and junior Arely Garcia each had two hits.

Truckee (0-17, 0-13 West League) will host Sparks (5-13, 3-12 West League) at 2 p.m. today.

LAKERS FALL AT YERINGTON

North Tahoe had its five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday following a 6-3 loss to Yerington.

Senior Luka Giacobazzi hit a triple in the game for the Lakers. Senior Austin Boals and junior Jackson Sanford each hit doubles. Junior Bergen Koijane had two hits and drove in a run. From the mound, Sanford struck out four batters and allowed three runs.

North Tahoe (13-4-1, 10-3 Northern League) will play a doubleheader at home against Yerington (17-2, 13-0 Northern League) on Saturday. The first game will start at 10 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com