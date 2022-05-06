Wolverines’ Harris dominates at Bob Shaffer Classic

More than 20 schools traveled to Truckee on Saturday for the annual Bob Shaffer Track Classic.

Wolverines senior Jasmine Harris continued her standout season, sweeping the 100, 200, and 400 meters. Going against deep fields of runners from larger schools in Reno and California, Harris posted a personal-record time of 12.80 seconds in the 100 meters. Her time in the event is the fourth fastest in Class 3A this season.

Harris also finished the 200 meters with a time of 26.56, and the 400 meters with a time of 58.65. She placed third in triple jump with a mark of 33 feet.

Truckee junior Julia Egan again won both hurdles events. She finished the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.49 and the 300 meters with a time of 46.90. She has the second fastest time in Class 3A in each event. Sophomore Danielle Cornette took third in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 17.49.

Egan and Cornette also teamed with junior Ashley Estabrook and sophomore Abigail Bunker to finish in third place in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.83. Egan, Cornette, Estabrook, and senior Sonny Strusinski also took second in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:25.93. Sophomore Bayla Abraham, freshman Jane Palmer, Strusinski, and senior Petra Kidd took 12th in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 10:53.85.

In the field events, senior Nynke Propstra finished fourth in high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10.00 inches. Sophomore Paige Willcox took third in pole vault with a mark of 9 feet. Freshman Ella Creedon took fifth in long jump, posting a personal-best leap of 14 feet, 5.50 inches.

Sophomore Kaya Siig led the North Tahoe girls with a fourth-place finish in long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 10.00 inches.

On the boys’ side, Truckee senior Aidan Gustafsson took fourth in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:09.76. Freshman Joseph Birnbaum also set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing second with a time of 16.12. Birnbaum was third in the 300 meters with a time of 44.39.

Birnbaum, sophomore Brandon Huerta, junior Jacob Ivens, and junior Michael Shelby took fourth in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 46.52.

In the 4×800 relay, the team of junior Spencer Sonne, junior Logan Selander, senior Francesco Ciampa, and junior Kyle Sonne took fourth with a time of 9:23.77.

Junior Jacob Lutz led the Lakers with a third-place finish in long jump, posting a mark of 19 feet, 8.75 inches.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com