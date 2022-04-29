Wolverines, Lakers shine at South Tahoe meet; Bob Shaffer Track Classic set for Saturday

Truckee senior Jasmine Harris races to a win in the 100 meters on Monday.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

A trio of members from the Truckee track and field team traveled to American River College on Saturday to compete against dozens of other schools at the Sacramento Meet of Champions.

Senior Jasmine Harris put together a career-best day at the meet, claiming first place in the 400 meters behind a personal-best time of 58.12 seconds. The mark is third fastest in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, thus far, and fastest in Class 3A.

Harris also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 25.80 to finish in ninth place. Her time in the event is the second fastest in Class 3A, thus far.

Harris finished eighth in triple jump as well, with a mark of 33 feet, 2.00 inches.

Truckee junior Julia Egan took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds, and was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.60.

On the boys’ side, freshman Joseph Birnbaum took 11th in the 300-meter hurdles behind a personal-best time of 43.28. He was also 12th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.43.

Student athletes from North Tahoe and Truckee then traveled to South Tahoe on Monday to compete against the Vikings, Incline, and Churchill County.

The Wolverines dominated the sprint events at the meet, taking first in each distance between 100 and 400 meters.

On the girls’ side, Harris ran to first in the 100 meters with a time of 12.83, and first in the 200 meters with a time of 26.3. She also won long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 9.25 inches.

Egan won the 400 meters with a personal-record time of 61.93 seconds. She also won both hurdles events.

On the boys’ side, Truckee junior Michael Shelby took first place in the 100 meters, posting a personal-record time of 12.01 seconds. Shelby also set a personal record in the 200 meters, finishing in first place with a time of 24.52 seconds.

Truckee senior Aidan Gustafsson won the 400 meters with a personal-record time of 55.79. Truckee’s Birnbaum won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.38. Truckee sophomore Paige Willcox won triple jump as well, setting a personal record in the event with a mark of 30 feet, 9.00 inches.

North Tahoe senior Jake Hacker took first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:12.89. On the girls’ side, Lakers sophomore Kalena Steves gave the school a sweep of the 800 meters with a time of 2:44.37.

Truckee High School will host its annual track and field meet on Saturday. The Bob Shaffer Track Classic is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com