Wolverines shut down Indians, Spartans

The Truckee baseball team continued its hot start to the season, racking up another pair of wins last weekend against Spring Creek and Elko.

Playing at Hug High School in Reno, Truckee took a 7-4 win against Elko on Friday.

Senior Sam Purgason hit a double and drove a run in. Junior Damon Bacon had two hits and three RBIs. Junior Matt Tanner also had a pair of hits.

From the mound, senior Tyler Lamperti went six innings, struck out four batters and allowed four hits.

The Wolverines then faced Spring Creek on Saturday and topped the Spartans, 6-2.





Tanner had another strong game, hitting a double and driving in a run. Lamperti had two hits and two RBIs. Dominick Brown finished with a pair of hits and knocked in a run. Junior Dylan Sumner also had a hit and drove in a run.

From the mound, Purgason struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits in seven innings of work.

Truckee (7-2, 3-1 West League) will travel to face Lowry (3-5, 3-1 East League) today.

TRUCKEE GIRLS FALL TO 0-9

The Truckee softball team suffered a pair of defeats last weekend to Elko and Spring Creek, and then another on Wednesday to Churchill County, dropping the girls’ record on the year to 0-9.

The Wolverines fell 26-2 to Elko on Friday. Senior Callie Rule led the team with a hit and two RBIs. Senior Emma Baumbach also had a hit.

Baumbach accounted for the team’s only RBI in Saturday’s 16-1 loss to Spring Creek. Senior Josie Naber also had a hit.

Truckee then lost 18-2 on Wednesday against Fallon. Junior Elyse McCartney, senior Ana Ambriz, and freshman Scarlett Fierro each had a hit in the game.

Truckee (0-9, 0-5 West League) will travel to play Lowry (5-3, 3-0 East League) today.

LAKERS FIND GROOVE

The North Tahoe boys’ golf team is off to a solid start this season, opening the year with a tournament in Chico at the Butte Creek Country Club hosted by Chico High School.

With very little practice time, the Lakers went up against 16 other schools from the Central Valley, most of them being from larger schools.

Kadin Harris led North Tahoe, posting an 86, followed by Jaxen Perryman with a 92, and Ryder Smith with a 93.

As a team, the Lakers tied for sixth place. Coach Kevin Cose said he was very pleased.

The team then traveled to Hawthorne two weeks ago for the annual Mike Fitzgerald Memorial tournament. When the team arrived at the Walker Lake GC, they were greeted by snow on the course, which caused the tournament to be shortened to nine holes.

Freshman Ty Whisler carded the low round of the event with a 1-under-par 33. Perryman was second with 39, and Smith posted a 44.

On March 16, North Tahoe traveled to Carson Valley Golf Course for its first league match of the season. Perryman posted the best team score of the season, a 1-over-par 72. The team posted a combined score of 353 to take first place.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com