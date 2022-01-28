Wolverines ski to first-place finishes at Alpine Meadows

High school alpine racing resumed Wednesday with giant slalom at Alpine Meadows.

Truckee skiers put on a dominant showing, claiming first place in the girls’ division, while the boys swept the podium.

Truckee’s Tyler Lamperti led the way with the fastest first run of the day on his way to winning with a total time of 58.29 seconds. Teammate Aiden Peterson was second with a combined time of 58.61, followed by Truckee’s Seppi Standteiner with a total time of 59.24 seconds.

Skiers from North Tahoe posted the next 10 fastest combined times. Caedon Legarza led the way for the Lakers with a time of 59.87 to finish in fourth place. Toby Gajar finished with a time of 59.91 to claim fifth.

On the girls’ side, Truckee’s Tatum Akers took first place with a combined time of 58.97 seconds. North Tahoe’s Brenna Ritchie was second with a total time of 59.95, and was followed by teammate Regan Clute in third place with a combined time of 1:00.45. Truckee team captain Audrey Rawson was fourth with a total time of 1:02.37, and was followed by teammate Evelyn Tebb in fifth place with a total time of 1:02.67.





High school alpine racing will head to Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Tuesday for a round of slalom.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com