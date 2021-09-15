Wolverines top Fernley in straight sets

Truckee topped Fernley in straight sets on Wednesday. | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com













The Truckee girls’ volleyball team pushed their winning streak to four games on Wednesday night, topping Fernley at home in straight sets.

The Wolverines came into the game missing a handful of players due to COVID-19 precautions, and earned a hard-fought victory across three sets, winning 25-20, 25-21, 25-18.

“We really pulled through and worked together even missing five of our players,” said senior Mia Paulson. “The biggest thing was talking and working together.”

The teams went back and forth in the first set and were tide at 19 before Truckee reeled of six of the final seven points to pick up the win. Fernley would play better in the second set, leading 20-18 at one point, but again went on a drought as Truckee scored six straight points on the way to a two-set advantage. The Wolverines went on to take full control in the final set, jumping out to an early lead before cruising to the team’s sixth win of the year.

“I think we can go really far,” said senior Callie Rule on Truckee’s hot start. “We have a lot of potential and I think we’re just a good team. We work well together.”

The Wolverines (6-1) on Friday will make their annual overnight trip to face Elko (3-2) and Spring Creek (2-1). Truckee will still be without several players due to COVID precautions, according to Head Coach John Decrescenzo. In past years, the two-day road trip to the interior of Nevada has been used to forge bonds within those respective squads, helping to propel Truckee’s teams through the remainder of the season.

“We need it since with COVID and everything we’ve had to distance from each other,” said sophomore Isabel Smart.