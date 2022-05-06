Wolverines win 4th straight game

The Truckee baseball team ran its winning streak to four games on Wednesday following a 7-2 win at home against Sparks.

Senior Griffin Roberts led the way for the Wolverines, hitting a pair of singles, a double, and driving in three runs. Junior Dylan Sumner hit a single and a double. Junior Damon Bacon also hit a double and drove in two runs.

From the mound, senior Tyler Lamperti was dominant, striking out 14 batters while allowing three hits and no earned runs.

The Wolverines also topped rivals South Tahoe on Tuesday, claiming a 14-2 win against the first-place Vikings. Senior Sam Purgason, senior Cody Zachariasen, and Sumner all hit home runs in the game. Sumner finished the game with a team-high four RBIs.

Truckee (16-7, 12-6 West League) will close out the regular season this weekend on the road against Hug (0-21, 0-15 West League). The teams face off at 3 p.m. today, and then play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

LADY WOLVERINES FALL AT SPARKS

The Truckee softball team remains winless following an 18-6 loss at Sparks.

Senior Callie Rule led the team with a triple. Senior Josie Naber had a double. Senior Ana Ambriz drove in two runs.

Truckee (0-22, 0-18 West League) will wrap up its season this weekend at Hug (2-20, 0-17 West League). The teams play at 3 p.m. today, and then face off for the first game of a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LAKERS DROP 4TH STRAIGHT

After losing three straight last weekend to league leaders Yerington, North Tahoe saw its losing streak go to four games following a 9-3 loss at home to Incline.

North Tahoe was limited to six hits in the game. Junior Parker Roach led the team with a hit and an RBI.

Junior James DeMarais led the Highlanders with three hits and three RBIs. Freshman Colton Barraza also had three hits. Senior Jared Hock and senior Kade Martinez each hit triples during the game. From the mound, Hock went six innings and struck out six batters.

North Tahoe (13-7-1, 10-6 Northern League) will closeout the regular season Saturday with a doubleheader at Incline (11-11, 7-9 Northern League).

NORTH TAHOE GIRLS WRAP UP SEASON SATURDAY

The North Tahoe softball team will finish out its season on Saturday at Incline.

The Lakers (0-13, 0-13 Northern League) faced the Highlanders (1-15, 1-15 Northern League) on Tuesday, and suffered a 19-4 defeat. The teams play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com