‘Great celebration’: 21st Tahoe Adventure Film Festival returns

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Adventure Film festival is returning to Bally’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan. 7, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the films beginning at 7:30.

The popular festival sells out every year and brings together the outdoor adventure community to view the industry’s best and latest films for one night only. This festival is hosted by South Lake Tahoe’s Todd Offenbacher, who is thrilled to be bringing the event back for the 21st year.

“It all started out being all about the more extreme sports and pushing the limits, and it still has that component, but it’s much more organically evolved into this great celebration of our very unique South Lake Tahoe mountain community and culture,” said Offenbacher.

The event that Offenbacher originally envisioned and ultimately came to fruition was one that featured short, impactful films that would hold people’s attention throughout the entire event.

Films that are scheduled to show this year include a feature film on Sierra-at-Tahoe titled “Heart on Fire,” which details the history of the famous resort prior to the Caldor Fire in 2021, and the path to rebuilding. Stories of mountain climbers, skiers, and riders will be told throughout the night, and will offer viewers a unique look at the untold stories of mountain towns.

“Another film … is about a blind snow avalanche forecaster,” said Offenbacher. “Which is just very unique to me. The film tells the whole story. The guy was a mountain guide and was really involved and had some sort of disease where he very rapidly lost his vision, and he still gets out and skis with the help of his friends. Amazing they explain how he does avalanche forecasting which is cool. It’s a connection the community that I’m very close with.”

Offenbacher is a director at the Sierra Avalanche Center, which is a benefactor of proceeds for the TAFF event. This year, a raffle will be held with proceeds going to the center, and items in the raffle include ski trips, new skis and more.

The Golden Camelot will be given out at the festival. The award recognizes the leaders in action and adventure sports for excellence, achievement, and leadership. This year, the award will be given to a new local who will be introduced at the film festival.

The festival will begin with photography entertainment from Wade McCoy, who is originally from Jackson Hole. His work will be featured prior to the films beginning, while guests will be able to mingle and enjoy other entrainment scheduled before the viewings.

Tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com for $35 (plus taxes/fees), but Offenbacher recommends going to the Bally’s Box Office from 1-8 p.m. on Friday or Saturday before the show to purchase tickets in person to avoid extra fees.

“It has sold out almost every year for the last 15 years,” said Offenbacher. “The showroom’s packed and the energy is great … There’s a great connection there and it’s fun having all of that energy in one room.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe ticket office by calling 775-588-3515 or by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005D3C7AD30D11 .

Starting this month, Offenbacher takes his show on the road to Petaluma, Park City, Mammoth and Minden to ordain new converts to a life filled with adventure.

For more information, visit LakeTahoeFilmFestival.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.