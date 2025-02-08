43rd annual SNOWFEST returns to North Lake Tahoe 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Get ready for the ultimate winter celebration as North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST returns February 26 – March 9, 2025. As the largest winter mountain festival on the West Coast, SNOWFEST promises over 50 incredible events, community fun, and the only fireworks display in North Lake Tahoe.

IMG_1135

For 43 years, SNOWFEST has been a cherished tradition, bringing together locals and visitors to celebrate winter in true Tahoe fashion. From vibrant nightlife to family-friendly outdoor activities, this 12-day festival showcases the unique spirit of North Lake Tahoe while supporting local nonprofits, student organizations, and public programs.

SNOWFEST packs its schedule with a variety of exciting events, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Festival-goers and families alike can enjoy the SNOWFEST Street Faire Tahoe City, participate in the AdventureSmith Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament, and the popular Milk Jug Curling, or cheer on furry friends at the Dog Pull at Pete ‘n Peters. Thrill-seekers can brave the icy waters of the Gar Woods Polar Bear Swim, while families can start their day at the Firefighter Association Pancake Breakfast. Capping off the celebration is North Lake Tahoe’s only fireworks display, plus dozens of other community gatherings and festivities.

SNOWFEST is all about embracing winter and giving back. Whether you’re here to participate in the thrilling events, observe the fireworks, or support the many local nonprofits that benefit from the festival, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on the magic of SNOWFEST! Check out the full schedule of events at http://www.tahoesnowfest.org/schedule .

For sponsorship opportunities, donations, or to get involved, visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org .