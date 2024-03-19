AdventureSmith Explorations founder named 2024 Top Travel Specialist by Condé Nast Traveler

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Todd Smith, founder and president of Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations and a pioneer in the small-ship adventure cruise industry, has been named among the Top Travel Specialists on Condé Nast Traveler’s annual list. This marks the eleventh time Smith has been selected for this recognition.

Smith’s company, best known for offering transformative travel experiences in the Galapagos Islands , Antarctica , and Alaska — where the idea for the company was hatched, has developed a reputation as a trusted partner in designing once-in-a-lifetime experiences, with a focus on sustainability, authenticity, and exceptional service over the past 21 years.

AdventureSmith Explorations founder Todd Smith at an Alaskan glacier. Andrew Browning/AdventureSmith Explorations

“It’s an honor to be named among the short-list of top travel specialists by Condé Nast Traveler. AdventureSmith was created to offer travelers access to unique experiences via small ships that they wouldn’t be able to have any other way,” said Smith. “It’s incredibly rewarding to connect discerning travelers with the perfect trip to fit their travel style, interests, activity level, and budget, and then hear about the incredible memories they made on what is for many, the trip of a lifetime.”

Condé Nast Traveler‘s annual list spotlights the world’s leading experts and travel companies. Specialists are chosen based on their specialized knowledge, firsthand travel experience, local connections, customer service and value, with the publication’s editors stating “whatever trip you’re planning, they’ll pull off the impossible and spare you the logistics.”

As reported in the April 2024 issue of the magazine on newsstands now, Condé Nast Traveler‘s editors note the expertise their Top Travel Specialists have as it relates to “deliver[ing] not only what folks want but also what they never knew to ask for.”

Learn more about AdventureSmith Explorations and book a trip at adventuresmithexplorations.com . Find the list of 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialists at cntraveler.com/travel-specialists .