And the winners are … Tahoe Expedition Academy announces 2021 Millennium Scholarship

Two seniors from the Tahoe Expedition Academy are getting a surprise graduation present. Johan Sotelo and Brennan Berg are the 2021 recipients of the Millennium Scholarship. Each will receive $5,000 grants to help offset the cost of the college education. Sotelo is attending Stanford University in the fall and Berg is heading to the University of California, Davis.

“We are exceptionally proud of their accomplishments and contributions while at TEA and we are excited to see what the future holds for these two young men,” says Tahoe Expedition Academy’s Head of School David Maher. The Millennium Scholarship Program was actually designed by the Tahoe Expedition Academy student council and students grant the awards to fellow classmates who have exhibited stellar character and citizenship.

“When supported, young people can make a significant difference in the world. We see it all the time with students in Kindergarten all the way through 12th grade,” says Maher. “We want to make sure everyone has the chance to continue their education beyond high school, regardless of financial capacity.”

The Millennium scholarship is funded by an initial gift from the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County. So far, five students have received the award. Due to an additional gift from Santa Cruz County Tahoe Expedition Academy is able to continue offering these important scholarships for several more years.

About Tahoe Expedition Academy

