Council supports new Truckee library

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met Tuesday, Apr. 8 to discuss polling results for a potential Nov. 2025 revenue measure to fund a new regional library and to review several housing, environmental, and transit initiatives.

A voter survey of 476 residents showed around 50% support for a new library parcel tax, with 42% opposed. Staff identified 3 cents per square foot as the most viable rate. Despite the mixed results, the Council unanimously approved moving forward with next steps, including authorizing a Community Financing District and preparing ballot language.

April Cole, Executive Director of Friends of the Truckee Library, emphasized the campaign’s preparedness. “A winning bond measure takes expertise, strategy, and an engaged community,” she said. The campaign team, led by Charles Heath of CivX and EveryLibrary, includes over 125 volunteers and 16 leaders—10 with prior experience in successful bond campaigns. “Building a new library in this climate is a powerful statement of our values,” Cole said.

Council also reviewed the Edmunds Lofts project—a 12-unit workforce housing pilot on a one-third-acre lot. Developed in partnership with Paradigm8 and Sagemodern, the project tests new zoning strategies for higher-density housing on small lots. Units will range from 550-square-foot one-bedrooms to 142-square-foot studios, with 14 covered parking spaces and private balconies.

The Council supported a Planned Development approach to allow for density increases and discussed affordability strategies, including deed restrictions and a voluntary credit program. Two units will be deed-restricted at 80% AMI, with the rest up to 180%. Rents would be capped at 120% AMI. The project aims to prioritize local workforce tenants while maintaining affordability.

Despite public concerns about parking, several commenters urged support, citing the region’s urgent housing needs. Council approved the development agreement, advancing the project to its next phase.

Also approved were amendments to the Artist Lofts Railyard Master Plan and a zoning clearance for the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. The Foundation plans to occupy the ground floor as a nonprofit office and community space for meetings and events. The Council deemed the project exempt from CEQA and adopted both necessary resolutions to proceed.

In climate efforts, the Council accepted the Town’s 2022 Community-Wide and 2022–2023 Municipal Operations Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory Reports. These reports, based on standardized protocols, help track emissions trends and guide the Town’s Climate Action Plan.

Truckee’s 2022 community-wide emissions were 14% below 2008 levels but have risen 13% since 2016. Transportation accounts for 58% of emissions, followed by residential energy (27%), non-residential energy (12%), solid waste (2%), and water/wastewater (1%).

Municipal operations saw a 17% drop from 2008 in 2022, but emissions rose 15% in 2023, ending 4% below baseline. Contributing factors include increased staffing, expanded facilities, renewable diesel adoption, and colder winter weather. Council reaffirmed targets to cut GHGs 40% by 2030, 80% by 2040, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Council also approved a $1 million contract and budget for the Truckee Weatherization Program through FY 2026–27. The program focuses on home energy efficiency upgrades, especially for low-income households, and aligns with the Town’s broader climate goals.

Key initiatives include helping residents apply for existing weatherization programs, funding critical repairs for 20 qualifying homes, and delivering full no-cost upgrades to 20 households ineligible for other support. These upgrades aim to cut energy use by 20–30%, reduce indoor pollutants by at least 75%, eliminate 99% of radon, and improve wildfire smoke resilience.

Council unanimously endorsed the program, highlighting its role in supporting vulnerable residents and reducing emissions.

April marks National Donate Life Month, honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors. More than 100,000 people nationwide await transplants—including 20,000 Californians. Sierra Donor Services, which coordinates donations across Northern California, facilitated 912 organ transplants in 2024 thanks to 170 local donor heroes.

The Council also heard updates on the Dark Skies initiative, which celebrates the region’s natural nightscape through arts and education. Poet Laureate Karen Terrey shared an original poem at a literary open mic that drew nearly 200 attendees. Youth art programs exploring light pollution and night navigation will culminate in a 25-canvas installation next week. Dark Skies Week runs Apr. 21–28, aligned with the new moon, and includes photo classes and outreach events.

Finally, Council reviewed progress on the Town’s microtransit pilot. Winter ridership dipped, but annual numbers are expected to match last year. The app now includes cancellation feedback to improve service. Nine vehicles serve 500 daily riders at peak times, with six new electric vans added to the fleet. Staff will revisit transit contracts and explore merging microtransit with Dial-a-Ride to improve efficiency. Upcoming transit funding and operations will be further discussed during budget talks at the Apr. 22 Council meeting.

The next Council meeting will be on Apr. 22 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.