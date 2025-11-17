D.L. Bliss State Park set to reopen in May 2026 after major infrastructure upgrades

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — California State Parks announced that D.L. Bliss State Park will fully reopen to the public for camping and day use on May 21, 2026, following a multi-year waterline replacement project. The reopening marks an exciting milestone for park visitors and local residents eager to return to one of the Lake Tahoe basin’s most beloved parks. Camping reservations for bookings six months out will be available starting Nov. 21, 2025, on ReserveCalifornia.com .

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to Lester Beach, the Rubicon Trail and the tranquil camping offered at the park”, said Rich Adams, Acting Sierra District Superintendent. “Thank you to the public for your patience during this temporary closure as we completed critical infrastructure upgrades. We can’t wait for you to enjoy this iconic park in the new year.”

The park is reopening following the completion of a $5 million waterline infrastructure replacement project, supported by approximately $1.1 million in funding from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The upgrades include installation of a new 8-inch water main, increased fire protection and potable water capacity along 2.9 miles of park roadways, the addition of 25 new fire hydrants, and comprehensive road improvements throughout the park. Park hours will be sunrise to sunset, and day-use entry is $10 per vehicle.