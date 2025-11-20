EAT This Week: Donner Creek Brewing’s Bleuzy Woozy

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I think bleu cheese is one of those ingredients that you either love or hate. And if you love it, like me, you really love it – especially when it finds its soulmate like it does in this week’s feature. But before I get to the love letter of those ingredients, let’s look at the entire sandwich.

Donner Creek Brewing’s Bleuzy Woozy. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

Two slices of multigrain bread and loaded with bleu cheese, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and fig preserves before getting panini pressed and sliced in two. The ooey gooey melt-y cheese factor on this sando is at a full blown 10. Each bite has the cheesy pull and envelops the tender and sweet onions perfectly.

About that match made in heaven – it’s the combination of bleu cheese and fig. For every sharp, salty and pungent flavor of the bleu cheese the fig counters with intense, syrupy sweetness making it the epitome of ying and yang flavors. Pick your favorite duo of all time (Batman and Robin, Lennon and McCartney, Han and Chewbacca, etc.) and this is right up there with the best of them.

If it’s on tap, a perfect pairing of this sandwich is their Death by Pothole stout. Not only is it a clever name and something that we all can relate to – especially after a rough winter – but it deepens and amplifies all of the flavors in the sandwich.

Yes, it’s rich. Yes, it’s decadent. Yes, every bite is well worth your time.

Donner Creek Brewing is located at 11448 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee (in the Deerfield Plaza). For menu and beer information visit them online at donnercreekbrewing.com or reach them via phone at 530-414-9923.