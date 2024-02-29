EAT This Week: Jax At The Tracks’ All Day Addiction

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When you have a dish named All Day Addiction, there’s probably a certain expectation that once you have it, you’re going to want it again. And by again, I mean day or night. So, as a consumer of this week’s feature, I am here to tell you that the name is indeed, well earned and completely legitimate.

With this dish, I think it’s best to describe from bottom to top, although it’s no less interesting if you wanted to start at the peak. Nevertheless, the base of this dish begins with triangle hash browns and Canadian bacon getting swallowed up by a pile of mixed greens and chilled, oven roasted tomatoes. It’s topped with two eggs and avocado slices, then gets a drizzle of both balsamic and basil pesto.

And, if you’re up for it (which you seriously should be) you can get it “Lizzy Style” – named after Lizzy, a previous waitress, who recommended having this dish with sautéed mushrooms and goat cheese. Yeah, it seems like a lot because it totally is – but also totally worth it.

Jax At The Tracks’ All Day Addiction. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

With so many options for flavor combinations, it’s easy to have more than one favorite bite. For every yin, there’s a yang: the richness of the egg yolk against the brightness of the salad greens, the saltiness of the hash browns and bacon against the tanginess of the balsamic, and the earthiness of the mushrooms and pesto against the tartness of the goat cheese … just to name a few. If you can get everything in one bite (I tried, it’s hard), you’re head may explode from sensory overload, so you’ve been warned.

All of those ingredients and I haven’t even mentioned the textures. But, like the flavors, you get the hint – there are a lot, and they are amazing. This dish doesn’t round of the edges. It’s let’s everything live in its own world and lets you combine as you best see fit. Just wait until you’re done and you’ve left and see how long it takes you to start thinking about it again. My guess is it won’t be long.

Jax at the Tracks is located at 10144 in Truckee. For menu and restaurant information visit them online at jaxtruckee.com or reach them by phone at 530-550-7450.