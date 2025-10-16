EAT This Week: Morelos Tacos’ Quesabirria Ramen

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this week’s weather has you dreaming about soups and stews and all those dishes that taste so much better when the cold temps hit, then do I ever have you covered with this week’s feature. Not only will this warm your belly, but it will absolutely warm your soul.

Morelos Tacos’ Quesabirria Ramen. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It might be safe to say that most folks know what both ramen and birria are, but I was today years old when I found out that the fusion of the two is the fusion I never knew I needed in my life. Used in other dishes in their menu, the love in this dish starts with their Jalisco-style homemade birria with stewed beef cooking for about eight hours alongside chiles and spices.

A bowl of Nongshim Premium Ramen (used to coincide with the local Latino community’s preferences) is prepared and then infused with the birria consommé. It’s topped with the slow-cooked beef and garnished with fresh jalapenos and cilantro and if that isn’t enough to get those jowls foaming, a quesabirria taco is plunged into the ramen, creating a dipping experience that’s beaming with creativity.

The deep and layered flavors of the consommé seep into the noodles creating an extremely effective balance of tangy and spicy. I’ve written about their birria before and if you’ve ever been, then you’re well aware of how delicious it is. Just picture that but better. And if you really want to bump up the volume, they’ll add a fried egg on top. I didn’t go that far, but I’m thinking it might be in my near future.

As you might guess, this dish is one of the food truck’s most popular and if the photo doesn’t make you want to take a drive to order right now, you’re probably rocking vanilla ice cream as your favorite, too. I’m not knocking vanilla (or you), but there’s just so many other flavor combinations that are so much better and deserve more of your attention … just like this dish.

Morelos Tacos is a food truck currently located at 170 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu items and online ordering, visit them online at morelostacosreno.com .