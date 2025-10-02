EAT This Week: River Grill’s Alaskan Halibut

River Grill’s Alaskan Halibut

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When it comes to fish, there are a handful of types that are at the top of my list – ones that if they appear on a menu, I’m giving some serious consideration to ordering. Alaskan halibut is one in the handful. The nutrient-rich waters of the North Pacific allow the fish to develop a mild yet sweet flavor and when you have it prepared like this week’s feature, you know you’re in for a treat.

With the ocean doing most of the flavoring of the fish, it’s given just a simple treatment of salt and pepper before getting its pecan-crusted exterior. It is then oven roasted before being placed atop a tomato-shallot beurre blanc and surrounded by whipped potatoes and a seasonal veggie (asparagus in this case).

First off, the piece of fish you are getting is enough to give it its own space in the garage – it’s huge. The texture of the crust is the perfect companion to the flakiness of the fish and when you get the swipe through of the tangy beurre blanc, everything eats in harmony. The potatoes are velvety smooth, and the asparagus is crisp tender with a slight char. But if we’re being honest, the star of the dish is the fish – and it should be.

The prep of this fish special varies throughout the year so if you’re a halibut lover (or I guess pecans, too) you might want to think about taking a trip to the restaurant. If you need another reason to visit, I’m told the watching of the reconstruction of Fanny Bridge makes for amazing dinner theater. Come for the halibut, stay for the Fanny fabrication.

River Grill is located at 55 W Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. For menu and more information visit them online at rivergrilltahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-581-2644.