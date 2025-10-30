EAT This Week: Tree House Café’s Tri-Tip Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Not necessarily widely known across the U.S., the tri-tip cut of beef is taken from the bottom of the sirloin and while it was mostly popularized in the Santa Maria region of California, over time its reputation has grown. This is a staple in our refrigerator and freezer so any time I can find someone who has it on the menu locally, I’m going to give it a try. Enter this week’s feature.

Tree House Café’s Tri-Tip Sandwich Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

When you have tri-tip sandwich on the menu, it’s likely going to be all about the tri-tip. That’s definitely the case here, where it is rubbed with their spice mixture and smoked (like most all their meats) until ready. Bell peppers and onions are sauteed and for added flavor, the beef is added so that the sweetness seeps ever so slightly into the pores. Those are piled high on an Italian hoagie roll with your choice of barbecue sauce (sweet or vinegar-based) along with a final draping of house-made cheese sauce.

Depending on which barbecue sauce you go with, the flavor is going to change a bit. Judging a person about which barbecues sauce they like is like judging a person on which socks they like – just go with whatever you are most comfortable with. With one being a little sweeter and the other tangier and spicier, you have a nice spectrum of flavors, and either is a great choice to reminisce with the beef.

The onions and peppers provide plenty of texture and added flavor, but that cheese sauce is the kicker. When that melty gooiness spreads it wings and dances into each and every pocket of the sandwich it makes every bite fun and inviting – just grab plenty of napkins.

Tree House Cafe is located at 8160 North Lake Tahoe Blvd. in Kings Beach. For menu and restaurant information visit them online at treehousecafekb.com .