Entertainment in Tahoe: Alpenglow Speaker Series, Greensky Bluegrass, more

Alpenglow Speaker Series: Greg Hill’s “Chapters of Our Lives”

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA – The Alpenglow Speaker Series will present a talk with Greg Hill on January 24 at the Winter Village Event Center.

“Greg Hill, or the ‘2-Million Foot Man’ as he is known amongst peers, is a wildly accomplished professional skier, guide, filmmaker, speaker, dad, and author,” according to promotional material for the event. “His most recent venture? A bare all look at his life in his newly published memoir, I Could Die At Any Moment. What started as an answer to a question he is often asked – why is living a life of adventure worth the risk? – turned into a deep examination of his life and legacy.”

Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The event will include food, drinks, and a raffle. The event is free to attend, with a scaled donation range for purchasing raffle tickets. Find more information at https://alpenglowsports.com/blogs/winter-speaker-series-events/greg-hill-winter-speaker-series .

Greensky Bluegrass at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY, CA – Greensky Bluegrass will play at Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

“Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quintet—Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol, and Paul Hoffman—have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience,” say organizers.

Doors at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. Standing Room Only. More information at https://tixr.com/e/120839 .

Truckee Chamber of Commerce January Tubing Mixer & Community Connections Event at Sugar Rush

NORDEN, CA – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites folks to “Meet local business professionals, enjoy some tubing down 10 lanes (with a magic carpet to carry you back up to the top!), and indulge in sweet and savory treats at this exciting mixer event.”

The event will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2025 from 4:30 to 6:30p.m. at Sugar Rush Tubing.

The event will include “Entry into the event with fire pits and lounge chairs, 2-hours of tubing, 1 drink ticket (and then access to the credit card bar, apps and delicious nibbles and a live DJ.”

Registration is free. More information at https://business.truckee.com/events/details/january-tubing-mixer-community-connections-event-at-sugar-rush-78739 .

California Honeydrops at the Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY, CA – The California Honeydrops will play at the Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19.

“Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops are an electrifying group that defy convention at every turn. They’ve become a mainstay at festivals, … navigating through a vast repertoire of original songs and timeless classics every night,” says event organizers. “But what truly sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to the art of improvisation.”

Tickets are $37 in advance, $42 at the door. Standing Room Only. More information at https://tixr.com/e/120064 .