Entertainment this week: Halloween events in Truckee/Tahoe

Several Halloween events are being held in Tahoe / Truckee this weekend.

Metro Creative

Friday, October 24

Kilowatt Hours – 9 p.m. Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Monique Jade and Co. – 9 p.m. Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.

Chickadee Art Supply Swap – 4-6 p.m., Got a bunch of art supplies sitting around that you’re never going to use? Drop off your no longer wanted art & craft supplies and trade them for something new and exciting. Or just drop your supplies and share. Whether you’re getting rid of art supplies or looking to try a new project without breaking the bank. Let’s share our no longer needed art supplies. Everything dropped off will be available for swap/trade/free. Drop-offs accepted Oct. 22-24th. *Please refrain from dropping off items that are no longer functional. For more information, visit https://tahoebackyard.com/event-calendar .

Halloween In The Downtown Park – 4-6 p.m., Halloween Trick, or-Treat downtown Truckee followed by Halloween in the Park in the Downtown Park adjacent to the Truckee Community Arts Center 10046 Chruch St. An event for the whole family on the Friday before Halloween each year! Trick-Or-Treat through the Downtown Park for candy and fun Halloween themed tables and tents. Live Band on the Downtown Stage. Costume Contest at 5:30pm If you are a business and would like to participate in handing out candy, please contact us at (530) 550-4454. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/halloween-in-the-downtown-park-81604 .

Harvest Festival + Big Truck or Treat – 5-8 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, 8125 Steelhead Ave. Hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, we’re excited to present the Harvest Festival + Big Truck or Treat! Mark your calendars and join us for a spooktacular evening of fall fun! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1149636190364080/ .

Lake Tahoe Sand Harbor State Park Celebrates Spooky Harbor Hotel Transylvania – 6:30-9 p.m., Sand Harbor, 2005 Nevada State Route 28. This fall, Sand Harbor State Park transforms into Spooky Harbor, a lakeside celebration of Halloween with movies under the stars and festive fun for all ages! Grab your friends and family and join us every Friday from September 26 to October 31, and Saturday, November 1, for a fun movie-filled night. From pumpkin fun to lakeside chills, Spooky Harbor is where Halloween magic meets the beauty of Lake Tahoe. Gather your ghouls, ghosts, and goblins—we can’t wait to celebrate spooky season with you! For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/lake-tahoe-sand-harbor-state-park-celebrates-spooky-harbor/2025-10-24/ .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25. For more information, visit https://www.garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Steely Dead a sonic fusion of Steely Dan and Grateful Dead “Night One” – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Steely Dead “Night One.” Steely Dead will be making their return to the Crown Room with two nights of their unique fusion of all things Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. They made a big impression on us the last time they were here. Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Denver, Colorado, Steely Dead is a national touring band that has satisfied the curiosity of music lovers with their unique blend of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Comprised of four exceptionally talented musicians – Dave Abear on guitar, Matt Abear on bass, Chris Sheldon on drums, and Dylan Teifer on keys – Steely Dead has gained a dedicated following with their electrifying performances and soulful interpretations of classic tunes. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1261109219036518/ .

Tahoe City Halloween Pub Crawl 2025 – 4-10 p.m., Halloween Pub Crawl – Tahoe City 2025. Creep, crawl, and sip your way through Tahoe City’s first-ever Haunted Halloween Pub Crawl, featuring a Zombie theme for 2025! Come early to get into character with professional face painting with Brooke Wyrd, then capture the frightful fun with photo ops at our downtown photo booth. Venues throughout downtown Tahoe City—each within easy walking distance—will be serving up spooky specials and plenty of thrills. Participation is free, so gather your ghouls and enjoy a growling good time! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1499370367767166/ .

Teen Halloween Movie Night: Weapons – 6:30-9 p.m., Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Avenue. Join us for a spooky night at the Truckee Library as we screen Weapons (Rated R). This free event is just for teens! We’ll have snacks, refreshments, and cozy vibes. Bring your own pillow and blanket to get comfy. For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/15407112 or call 530-582-7846.

Truckee Halloween: Trick-or-Treating Downtown & Party in the Downtown Park – 4-6:30 p.m., Downtown Truckee +, Downtown Truckee Park at the Community Arts Center, 10045 Church Street. Downtown Truckee businesses and the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Parks District (TDRPD) present Trick-Or-Treat through Downtown and the Community Arts Center Downtown Park! An event for the whole family on the Friday before Halloween each year! Truckee’s Annual Halloween always takes place the Friday before the actual Halloween. Trick-Or-Treat in Historic Downtown and at the Downtown Park, adjacent to the Community Arts Center on Church Street, for a party with candy, live music, and fun Halloween themed tables and tents. Families trick-or-treat through the Historic Downtown district, picking up candy from shops. This downtown gathering is a highlight of the season; be sure to join the fun. This event brings hundreds of families together to enjoy downtown and the Downtown Park to show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy the festival atmosphere at the park, which includes: Live Band on the Downtown Stage amphitheater stage Costume Contest at 5:30 p.m. Tables where businesses and TDRPD hand out treats Please note that there is no parade this year. If you are a business not located downtown and would like to participate in handing out candy, please contact TDRPD at (530) 550-4454. For more information, visit https://chamber.truckee.com/events/details/truckee-halloween-trick-or-treating-downtown-party-in-the-downtown-park-81609 .

Saturday, October 25

35th Annual Chocolate and Wine Festival – 6-10 p.m., Description The 35th Annual Tahoe Chocolate and Wine Festival is an event that celebrates our community and all that we accomplish together. Started by Tahoe Women’s Services, Sierra Community House has continued the legacy of this beloved event, and it remains as our largest fundraiser each year. Join us for an elegant evening at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, featuring local boutique wineries and talented chocolatiers. Visit the event website, or email Allison Edwards at aedwards@sierracommunityhouse.org for more information. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/35th-annual-chocolate-and-wine-festival-1305852?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Capitol Christmas Tree Viewing – 3-4:30 p.m., Mt Rose Ski Tahoe, 22222 Mount Rose Hwy. For the first time, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Nevada! The Humboldt-Toiyabe Nat ional Forest is honored to bring the tree from the Silver State to the Wes t Lawn of the United States Capitol building this fall, and we want all Nevadans to take part in this historic event. For more information, visit https://skirose.com/calendar-events/ or call (775) 849-0704.

Tahoe City Haunted Historic Walking Tours – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 425 N Lake Blvd, # 1. Step into Tahoe City’s Haunted Past … If You Dare! Join us for Tahoe City’s first Haunted Historic Walking Tours on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. Stroll through the downtown core as history, lore, and ghost stories come alive at some of our most legendary spots — from the old morgues to sites of mysterious hauntings and tales of Tahoe’s most eccentric characters. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1513287896518672/ .

Tuesday, October 28

Nisenan Heritage Talk – 1:30-2:30 p.m., Nisenan Tribal Elder and Chairman Richard B. Johnson, will speak about the Nisenan through stories and cultural artifacts. Featuring a screening of the award-winning short film, We Are Still Here, and a brief Q & A. For more information, visit https://nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/15456779 .

Spooky Storytime – 10:30-11 a.m., Kings Beach Library, 301 Secline Street. For more information, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=51590 .

Thursday, October 30

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd.. For more information, visit https://www.barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.