High-altitude mountaineer Adrian Ballinger headlines Alpenglow Sports’ Winter Speaker Series Show
About the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series
Established in 2006, the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is a free event designed to motivate, inspire and educate. Held in Squaw Valley, the Winter Speaker Series is a five-part series that showcases one show per month from November through February.
Each show packs the house at Squaw Valley’s famous Olympic Village Lodge with over 600 attendees. Past speakers include Lynn Hill, Jeremy Jones, Tommy Caldwell, Chris Davenport, Alex Honnold, Emily Harrington, and more. Since its inception, the Winter Speaker Series has raised over $300,000 for various nonprofit groups within the Lake Tahoe region.
While each show is free, Alpenglow Sports uses product donated by the sponsors of each presenter in order to sell raffle tickets. 100% of proceeds are given to the associated non-profit to utilize in their community endeavors.
About Adrian Ballinger
Adrian Ballinger is a world class mountaineer, skier, business leader, and professional speaker. As founder and head guide of the internationally acclaimed Alpenglow Expeditions, Adrian envisioned a more holistic climbing experience for his clients than the status quo.
As a professional athlete first and foremost, Ballinger is the only American who has skied two 8,000 meter peaks, was the first person to ski Manaslu, the 8th tallest mountain in the world, and in 2011 became the first person to summit three 8,000 meter peaks in only 3 weeks (Everest twice and Lhotse once). He is the only American guide to have both AMGA/IFMGA guide’s certifications and has achieved more than 10 summits of 8,000 meter peaks (including 6 summits of Mt. Everest).
About Truckee Donner Land Trust
The Truckee Donner Land Trust, located in Truckee, is a nonprofit with the mission to preserve and protect scenic, historic and recreational lands with high natural resource values in the Truckee Donner region and manage recreational activities on these lands in a sustainable manner.
Over the years, The Truckee Donner Land Trust has protected more than 35,000 acres, ensuring continued recreational access and protecting lands for future generations. They are determined to protect another 24,500 acres in the coming years with a value of more than $40 million.
Today, the mountains, canyons, meadows, lakes and rivers that make the Truckee Donner region a great place to live, work, and play continues to face threats from unwise growth and development spilling over onto treasured natural areas. Learn more at https://www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org.
About the Donor Party
Established in 2018, the Donor Party is the philanthropic arm of the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series. Each season, over 40 community-minded individuals make anonymous pledges between $1,000 and $50,000. In its first year of existence, the Donor Party was responsible for raising nearly $300,000 for local non-profits in need.
Alpenglow Sports will welcome professional mountaineer, and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions, Adrian Ballinger on Jan. 23 as the fourth speaker in the five-part Winter Speaker Series, presented by Peak Design.
Ballinger will talk about his recent expedition to the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, the trials and tribulations he and his team faced along the way, and his triumphant summit of the mythical mountain, K2, without oxygen. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Olympic Village Lodge at Squaw Valley. Admission for the show is free, and all bar and raffle proceeds will go to the nonprofit beneficiary of the evening, Truckee Donner Land Trust.
Ballinger’s show, “K2 no O2: The One That Should Have Gotten Away,” will detail the expedition he took in the summer of 2019 to Chogori, the legendary mountain on the Pakistan-China border known colloquially as “K2.” While Mt. Everest may be the tallest mountain in the world, in many ways K2 is one of the most treacherous due to the unpredictable weather and enormous vertical gain from base to peak.
“I was excited by its beauty and blown away by how straight up and down [K2] was.” Ballinger said in an interview with http://www.gearjunkie.com, “I was inspired and ready to go, but a bit intimidated, too. The mountain features 12,000 feet of real rock and ice climbing, which is very different than on Everest. It is much more technical and difficult.”
From the start, the expedition was harder than most, with a treacherous drive to the mountain itself, in addition to various health issues as Ballinger and some of his teammates caught a nasty parasite that could only be cured with antibiotics. Once they actually got on the mountain, they ran into further obstacles including overcrowding and a record breaking snowpack.
“Sometimes on a big climb, everything just falls into place and you know you will summit. Experience, conditions, weather, other teams…it just feels right. K2 in the summer of 2019 was not that. Too many climbers, the most snow in three decades, parasites, exhaustion ended things before we even started,” Ballinger said in a news release.
The biggest obstacle Ballinger’s team faced, however, was keeping a positive outlook, working to encourage each other instead of sinking into despair.
"We tell ourselves the importance of visualizing success, of believing, when we have audacious goals. On K2, the key was inexorable forward progress even when belief was impossible." Ballinger stated. "Despite challenging conditions from all sides,
Ballinger and his crew were able to summit the mythical peak on July 24, and according to a news release, Ballinger became the fourth person to ever climb both Everest and K2 without supplemental oxygen.
Admission for Ballinger’s show is free of charge. Raffle tickets and beverages will be available for purchase and Sierra Nevada Brewery will be on hand with a tasting tent. All raffle and bar proceeds will go to Truckee Donner Land Trust, the nonprofit beneficiary of the evening. Other nonprofit beneficiaries for the rest of the season include Adventure Risk Challenge, Achieve Tahoe, Sierra Community House, and the Tahoe Fund.
Source: Alpenglow Sports