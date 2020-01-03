High-altitude mountaineer Adrian Ballinger headlines Alpenglow Sports’ Winter Speaker Series Show

About the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series

Established in 2006, the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is a free event designed to motivate, inspire and educate. Held in Squaw Valley, the Winter Speaker Series is a five-part series that showcases one show per month from November through February.

Each show packs the house at Squaw Valley’s famous Olympic Village Lodge with over 600 attendees. Past speakers include Lynn Hill, Jeremy Jones, Tommy Caldwell, Chris Davenport, Alex Honnold, Emily Harrington, and more. Since its inception, the Winter Speaker Series has raised over $300,000 for various nonprofit groups within the Lake Tahoe region.

While each show is free, Alpenglow Sports uses product donated by the sponsors of each presenter in order to sell raffle tickets. 100% of proceeds are given to the associated non-profit to utilize in their community endeavors.

About Adrian Ballinger

Adrian Ballinger is a world class mountaineer, skier, business leader, and professional speaker. As founder and head guide of the internationally acclaimed Alpenglow Expeditions, Adrian envisioned a more holistic climbing experience for his clients than the status quo.

As a professional athlete first and foremost, Ballinger is the only American who has skied two 8,000 meter peaks, was the first person to ski Manaslu, the 8th tallest mountain in the world, and in 2011 became the first person to summit three 8,000 meter peaks in only 3 weeks (Everest twice and Lhotse once). He is the only American guide to have both AMGA/IFMGA guide’s certifications and has achieved more than 10 summits of 8,000 meter peaks (including 6 summits of Mt. Everest).

Follow him on Instagram: @adrianballinger

About Truckee Donner Land Trust

The Truckee Donner Land Trust, located in Truckee, is a nonprofit with the mission to preserve and protect scenic, historic and recreational lands with high natural resource values in the Truckee Donner region and manage recreational activities on these lands in a sustainable manner.

Over the years, The Truckee Donner Land Trust has protected more than 35,000 acres, ensuring continued recreational access and protecting lands for future generations. They are determined to protect another 24,500 acres in the coming years with a value of more than $40 million.

Today, the mountains, canyons, meadows, lakes and rivers that make the Truckee Donner region a great place to live, work, and play continues to face threats from unwise growth and development spilling over onto treasured natural areas. Learn more at https://www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org.

About the Donor Party

Established in 2018, the Donor Party is the philanthropic arm of the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series. Each season, over 40 community-minded individuals make anonymous pledges between $1,000 and $50,000. In its first year of existence, the Donor Party was responsible for raising nearly $300,000 for local non-profits in need.

If you and/or your company are interested in participating in the Donor Party, please email brendan@alpenglowsports.com