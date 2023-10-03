Flu shots available at Tahoe Forest Health System

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Flu season has arrived and the CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is now offering walk-in flu shot clinics at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy and the Pediatric Clinic in Truckee.

Flu shots are available for patients ages 3 years and older at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Monday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.. Flu shots are available by walk-in only.

Tahoe Forest Pediatrics will be hosting flu shot walk-in clinics for established patients ages 6 months and older on Saturday, October 14 and November 4, 9 –11:30 a.m., and 1–4 p.m. The Pediatrics Clinic is located on the 3rd floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road.

Flu shot pricing at the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is $50, and $100 for the high dose for patients over 65 years old. Most insurance is accepted; however, insurance may not cover the full cost. The high dose flu shot is usually covered by Medicare. Cash or credit card will be accepted for payment, and patients are asked to bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

For additional free community flu shot clinics, visit http://www.tfhd.com/flushot .