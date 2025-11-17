Fresh Sierra snowfall: Current totals, what’s ahead, and road conditions

“Pray for snow” has become a familiar refrain across the Tahoe–Truckee area as skiers and snowboarders anxiously await the start of the season. While the region hasn’t seen enough snowfall for resorts to open just yet, Mother Nature seems to have heard a few of those pleas, delivering a hint of winter this week.

Snow levels in the Sierra started around 6,500 feet Monday morning and are expected to drop to roughly 5,500 to 6,000 feet by late afternoon. Precipitation is forecast to move east across the California–Nevada state line later today.

“The heaviest snowfall looks to be this morning, then it tapers off through the night,” said National Weather Service forecaster Justin Collin. “Along the crest, you’ll see no more than 8 inches, but farther south — into Mono County — you might see up to a foot.”

Forecast guidance shows a ridge building over the Reno region by Wednesday, bringing a brief period of drier weather as the current low-pressure system moves east. However, that break is expected to be short-lived: another Pacific low is projected to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, potentially bringing a new round of Sierra snow later in the week.

As of Nov. 17, the National Weather Service reported 2–3 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, with a total of 4–5 inches, while the Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 5.2 inches in the last 24 hours and 7.2 inches over the past seven days.

Expected remaining snowfall through Tuesday afternoon includes:

Tahoe Basin: up to 2 inches

up to 2 inches Truckee: up to 1 inch

up to 1 inch Alpine Meadows: up to 7 inches

up to 7 inches Heavenly: 2–3 inches

2–3 inches Mount Rose: 5–7 inches

5–7 inches Homewood: 2–4 inches

Provided

Road Closures and Chain Controls

Eastbound I-80 — Donner Summit

EB off-ramp to the rest area is closed.

Both eastbound and westbound Donner Summit Rest Areas are closed for snow removal. No estimated reopening time.

Eastbound I-80 — Off-Ramp Closure

To Eastbound Observation Point (Vista Point)

Due to emergency work. Expected to end at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2025

Route 20 — One-Way Traffic Operation

From the Placer County line to Route 80

Due to falsework removal. Expected to end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2025

Southbound Highway 267 — Chain Control (R-2)

Starting at Northstar Road

Chains or traction devices required on all vehicles except 4WD/AWD with snow tires on all four wheels. Control in effect as of 11/17/2025 at 9:24 a.m.

Westbound US-50 — Chain Control (R-2)

At Meyers

Chains or traction devices required on all vehicles except 4WD/AWD with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. Effective 11/17/2025 at 9:33 a.m.

Eastbound US-50 — Chain Control (R-2)

At Twin Bridges

Chains or traction devices required on all vehicles except 4WD/AWD with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. Effective 11/17/2025 at 9:33 a.m.

Southbound Highway 89 — Chain Control (R-2)