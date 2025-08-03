From family rides to extreme lines: Bike Tahoe invites Amateur Filmmakers

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Bike Tahoe, a local nonprofit bicycle advocate, announces the inaugural launch of the 2025 Bike Tahoe Film Fest for amateur filmmakers to celebrate the spirit of biking through video. The festival invites riders, families, and outdoor enthusiasts to capture and share their Tahoe biking adventures in short 60-second videos.

“The Film Fest is about sharing the magic of biking–the adrenaline, beauty, and the community connections that make riding here special,” says Ty Polastri, of Bike Tahoe. “The Film Fest is open to everyone, whether you’re filming a flow trail with your action camera or using a phone to capture your kids learning to ride a bike. This is about creativity and celebrating the joy of biking together in Tahoe.”

Filmmakers can choose among five categories: Bike Park, Family Affair, Next Gen, Awe-Inspiring Beauty, and Extreme Adventure. Each video is 60 seconds or less, non-commercial, and have original or copyright-free music. Participants can learn about the Film Fest details and submit their video at http://www.BikeTahoe.org by completing the online entry form. Submissions are open until October 15, 2025. There, filmmakers can also learn about the judging criteria and benefits. An experienced panel of Tahoe-based judges will view, select and showcase three Honorable Mentions and a Finalist for each category.

The 2025 Bike Tahoe Film Fest showcase features selected films and their makers, celebrating the creativity, resilience, and beauty found in biking adventures across the Lake Tahoe region.

Learn more at https://biketahoe.org/bike-tahoe-film-fest/ .