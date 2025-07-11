George Kittle instantly becomes crowd favorite in his first appearance at ACC Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev – If you watch the NFL, or pay close attention to the San Francisco 49ers, you know George Kittle has a big personality. And if you’ve ever been to the celebrity golf tournament, you know that type of personality is built for success at the crowd-engaging event.

Even though Thursday was only a practice round, Kittle seemed right at home. He gave hugs, signed jerseys, and took countless photos – sometimes too many causing delays to the pace (to which Kittle countlessly apologized to his team for). But that didn’t stop the fans from asking for Kittle’s attention.

And George wasn’t the only Kittle that was engaging with the crowds. His wife Claire, who was prominently featured is the Netflix series “Receiver,” was also drawing attention. Walking and driving the course with her husband, fans would also ask her for photos and autographs, to which Claire warmly obliged.

Hole after hole, the Kittles made a diligent effort to get to everyone’s request – and succeeded. The energy culminated towards the end of their round at hole seven, where a special haircut was set in motion.

To raise over $1,000 for charity (hole seven proceeds on Thursday go towards the Stowers Institute for Medical Research), a long-haired fan agreed to take an inch off their length, if the threshold was met. Once exceeded, Kittle, serving up his best barber impersonation, snipped off the hair then proceeded to hit his tee shot.

His gregarious personality is a match made in heaven for the tournament, which is at full throttle when its celebrities engage with the crowd. And if his first appearance is a harbinger of future appearances, he may give Charles Barkley (perennial fan favorite) a run for his money.

Round one of the tournament kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday. For more information, visit americancenturychampionship.com .