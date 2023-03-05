Gondola gets stuck at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A cabin on Palisades Tahoe’s Base to Base Gondola became lodged in the terminal at KT mid-station Saturday morning, forcing the lift to stop for roughly 90 minutes.
The cabin, which originated from the Palisades side of the mountain, became stuck due to a gust of wind as it entered the terminal, according to resort officials.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:34 a.m. and all guests were offloaded at the KT mid-station by 11:13 a.m. There were no injuries and the resort was able to utilize its gondola intercom system to communicate with guests inside the cabins.
The Alpine side of the Base to Base Gondola was not operating at this time and the lift was closed for the remainder of the day due to wind.
*Official statement from Palisades Tahoe
