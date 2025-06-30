Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of MTN Scout Hotel project in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After nearly a decade of planning, developers broke ground last week on the MTN Scout Hotel, a new hospitality project slated for Gray’s Crossing. The ceremonial event, held June 24 at the site on Edwin Way, marks the official start of construction on what will be a 129-room boutique hotel under Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand.

Years in the making, the hotel aims to bring new energy to Truckee’s lodging landscape while maintaining a strong connection to the area’s historic character. It is the latest addition to Gray’s Crossing, a growing residential and commercial district north of downtown.

Matthew Abbate, managing partner of Gray’s Crossing, addressed a crowd of partners, community members, and stakeholders during the ceremony.

“This project has taken dedication, countless long hours, and unwavering commitment—but standing here today, it’s clear that the support we’ve received has made it all worthwhile,” Abbate said. He acknowledged the personal sacrifices involved, especially from his family. “This work demands late nights and early mornings. Calls at 8 or 9 p.m. have become routine, and none of it would have been possible without the incredible support of my family.”

The project team includes a number of longtime collaborators:

Huff Construction will serve as the general contractor, continuing its partnership with Abbate from previous projects at Gray’s Crossing. “We’ve had a fantastic building relationship on the Village, and we’ve truly built a family here,” Huff President Brad Ardis said.



H-CPM (Hotel Construction Project Management) is acting as project manager and owner's representative. Bryan Malone, PMP, called this project one of the firm's most meaningful. "These 129 rooms are the most important we've done thus far. A new, ground-up build in Truckee is incredibly exciting," he said. Malone also thanked Truckee town staff, including Principal Planner Yumie Dahn and Chief Building Official Mike Ross, for their guidance through the approval process.



Andrew Goodwin Designs , a San Luis Obispo–based firm, is behind the architectural design, which aims to combine modern comfort with mountain town aesthetics.



SCO Planning and Engineering , led by Jason Barnum and Martin Wood, has provided engineering and planning expertise specific to Truckee's alpine terrain.



PM Hotel Group, an East Coast–based hospitality operator, will manage the hotel upon completion. Members of its team traveled to Truckee for the groundbreaking.



Developers emphasized the collaborative nature of the effort, particularly with town officials. “Projects of this scale require close collaboration,” the developer said. “Town staff’s ongoing support has been nothing short of exceptional.”

More than just a hotel, the MTN Scout is being pitched as a future community hub. Design plans include a ground-floor restaurant and bar, a top-floor lounge with community access, and an outdoor common area intended for both guests and locals.

“Our vision is not simply to build another hotel, but to add something meaningful and lasting—something that honors Truckee’s character while elevating the guest experience,” the developer said.

Once completed, the MTN Scout Hotel is expected to offer a locally rooted stay experience that blends high-end accommodations with a sense of place—one that developers hope will become “an institution where travelers craft stories about Truckee and carry those memories home.” Construction is anticipated to continue over the next two years.